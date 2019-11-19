Thursday's Tips

Peter Chapple-Hyam

Deja is expected to continue his winning streak in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap at Newcastle.

A 350,000 guineas purchase at the breeze-ups as a two-year-old, the son of Youmzain ran with promise on his juvenile debut at Newmarket and opened his account at the second time of asking at Wolverhampton.

After those initial two starts for Jeremy Noseda, Deja was off the track for the best part of a year, before joining Peter Chapple-Hyam and proving his ability remained intact with back-to-back wins at Chester and Pontefract.

Another absence then followed, but once again it failed to hinder him as he won on his only previous start this year at Kempton in July - with the ease of his victory seeing him raised 7lb to a rating of 100.

Deja was recently fancied for the November Handicap at Doncaster before the end-of-season fixture was abandoned, and compensation awaits at Gosforth Park because he is evidently a horse who goes well fresh.

It is not too difficult to make a case for Galsworthy in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Maiden Stakes.

John Gosden's youngster was favourite on his racecourse introduction at Newmarket last month - and while he came up a little short, he looked a winner in waiting after finishing second to the more experienced Tom Collins.

The winner has since been well-beaten in a Group Three. But that is not Galsworthy's fault, and he certainly looks to have enough about him to win a minor event such as this at the very least.

Due Care should make enough progress from first to second start to hit the bullseye in the Bet At totesport.com Novice Median Auction Stakes at Chelmsford.

She was seemingly not that well fancied at 25-1 on her debut at Kempton a few weeks ago, but there was a lot to like about the way she recovered from a poor start to pick up minor honours in third.

That experience will not have been lost on her, and she is fancied to go a couple of places better for the Roger Charlton camp.

There is £20,000 up for grabs in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap - and the horse expected to take the lion's share is course-and-distance winner Merhoob.

John Ryan's gelding is a pound below his last winning mark, following a relatively short losing streak, but ran well enough when third behind a couple of higher rated opponents in a conditions event at Musselburgh last time to suggest his turn is not far away.

Ready And Able can successfully revert to the smaller obstacles in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Jonjo O'Neill's charge won three times in 2018 - and after two luckless runs over hurdles, he made a victorious switch to fences at Southwell in July.

He is obviously pretty smart in both disciplines, and can go well here.

With a warm-up run under his belt, Saint De Reve should be primed for action in the Lenny Roberts Memorial Trophy Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton.

He showed promise in three bumper runs and was putting in all his best work when third behind his stablemate and favourite Cat Tiger at Exeter.

Saint De Reve will surely improve for that and can give Paul Nicholls another winner at his local track.

Baddesley Knight is the pick in the Smith & Williamson Accountancy Chase.

His fencing was not perfect on his initial outing, but he should be sharper for the experience and can build on a fair second to Rouge Vif - who was not disgraced at Cheltenham recently.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.25 Due Care, 5.00 Shady McCoy, 5.30 Land Of Winter, 6.00 Merhoob, 6.30 Holdenhurst, 7.00 Tebay, 7.30 Engrave, 8.00 Nampara.

MARKET RASEN: 12.25 Dundrum Wood, 1.00 Elle Est Grande, 1.35 Ready And Able, 2.05 Rocco, 2.40 Scorpo, 3.10 Head Lad, 3.40 Jetaway Joey.

NEWCASTLE: 1.20 Visor, 1.55 DEJA (NAP), 2.25 Galsworthy, 3.00 Rajinsky, 3.30 River Song, 4.05 Harry's Bar, 4.35 Agent Shiftwell.

THURLES: 12.15 Sinoria, 12.50 Footpad, 1.25 Think Positive, 2.00 Domitian, 2.30 Something Sweet, 3.05 The Chapel Field, 3.35 Asterion Forlonge.

WINCANTON: 1.10 Sienna Royale, 1.45 Gunnery, 2.15 Legend Of Zorro, 2.50 Saint De Reve, 3.20 Baddesley Knight, 3.50 Vanderbilt.

DOUBLE: Deja and Galsworthy.