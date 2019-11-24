Monday's Tips

Trainer Ralph Beckett - can strike at Chelmsford

Keith Hamer makes Evening Spirit his best bet for Monday and as a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK.

Evening Spirit looks the best bet on the card at Chelmsford's extra meeting on Monday.

Ralph Beckett's youngster has the advantage of having two races under her belt and while she was a beaten odds-on favourite last time out, she did little wrong.

Having finished fifth of 15 on her debut at Newmarket at the end of September, it was no surprise to see her sent off the jolly at Kempton last month.

She was slightly slowly away, which meant Harry Bentley never quite had her where he wanted to be in the race, and she also met a bit of interference.

However, once in the clear, there was enough time for her to catch the winner if good enough, but she just came up short.

That experience should stand her in good stead, though, and she looks the one to beat in the first division of the Bet At totesport.com Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Must Be An Angel gets the nod in the second division of the same contest.

Sylvester Kirk's youngster was an unconsidered 50-1 shot for her racecourse introduction at Kempton almost three weeks ago, but outran those odds to finish a close-up third - beaten just half a length.

She will not need to improve a great deal to go a couple of places better.

Catapult can register a second win at the Essex circuit in the concluding Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap.

The son of Equiano registered a narrow win over the course and distance in early October - and while he disappointed on his next couple of outings, he got back on track when adding to his tally at Southwell three weeks ago.

A 4lb hike might not be enough to stop him following up if he is in similar mood.

Culture De Sivola can show she has benefited from her seasonal debut to improve two places on her run 12 months ago in the Racing TV Mares' Hurdle at Kempton.

Nick Williams' charge was beaten less than four lengths when outrunning her odds of 20-1 behind Mia's Storm last November, before going on to score over the course and distance over Christmas.

She had been without a pipe-opener last year, but has had a run this time when third at Uttoxeter.

That should have put her spot-on for this Listed contest.

Storm Rising can gain compensation for a final flight fall at Cheltenham a month ago with victory in the Join Racing TV Now Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old had hit the front turning for home and was a length to the good when sprawling on landing and coming down.

Trainer Dr Richard Newland looks to have found a good opportunity for Storm Rising to put that experience behind him.

Court Royale can make amends for a narrow defeat at Ludlow on his latest start by going one better back at the Shropshire track in the Ann Esp Memorial Handicap Chase.

The Evan Williams-trained six-year-old made a couple of crucial mistakes, including at the second-last fence, but was only beaten two lengths by What's Occurring. He will take some beating as long as he puts in a good clear round this time.

Chateau Robin can make it two wins from three starts for trainer Nicky Richards in the racingtv.com Novices' Handicap Chase at Musselburgh.

The eight-year-old had shaped well on his debut for the Greystoke handler, having previously been with Kim Bailey, when only beaten a neck by Danboru at Perth in July.

He made no mistake on his only subsequent run for Richards with a smooth display to beat Big Nasty by two and three-quarter lengths at Ayr four weeks ago.

A 7lb rise for that performance does not appear to be harsh.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 3.25 Book Review, 4.00 Al Salt, 4.30 Power Of Time, 5.00 Padura Brave, 5.30 EVENING SPIRIT (NAP), 6.00 Must Be An Angel, 6.30 Groupie, 7.00 Catapult.

KEMPTON: 12.55 Namib Dancer, 1.30 The Big Bite, 2.05 Culture De Sivola, 2.35 Vivas, 3.10 Max Forte, 3.40 Storm Rising.

LUDLOW: 12.35 Moon Of Baroda, 1.05 Mr Palmtree, 1.40 Corrany, 2.15 Court Royale, 2.45 Manor Park, 3.20 Hold The Note, 3.50 Love The Leader.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.45 Royal Cosmic, 1.20 Chateau Robin, 1.55 Nefyn Bay, 2.25 Felix Mendelssohn, 3.00 Tayzar, 3.30 Petite Ganache.

DOUBLE: Culture De Sivola and Evening Spirit.