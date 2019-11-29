Sunday Tips

Samcro - can strike again over fences on Sunday

Keith Hamer expects Henry Daly's golden spell to continue at Carlisle on Sunday and he has a tip for every race at the two surviving meetings.

Atlanta Ablaze can keep Henry Daly's hot streak going in the Houghton Mares' Chase at Carlisle.

Daly landed a nice prize last weekend with Stoney Mountain at Haydock, and Atlanta Ablaze is well capable of providing the Shropshire trainer with more success in this Listed event.

The eight-year-old should be in her element - having proved herself on all types of ground, including this forecast heavy when she defied a deluge to outpoint Annie Angel on her seasonal debut at Market Rasen just under a month ago.

That success was the adaptable eight-year-old's first race for 195 days, and there looks to be plenty more to come - with this drop back in trip on a stiffer track unlikely to trouble her.

By contrast, Justatenner has been on the go since June - and has not been out of the first four in seven races, which have included two victories.

They both came on soft ground, and on this even more testing surface Tristan Davidson's charge can make it three in the Jim Williamson Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

Bafana Blue has been in cracking form this autumn, winning all his three starts - of which two have come here - by ever increasing margins.

The eight-year-old, trained by Maurice Barnes, looks up to completing a four-timer in the Join Racingtv Now Handicap Chase.

Ireland stages some of the classiest action of a high-profile weekend, with three Grade One contests on a stellar card at Fairyhouse.

Apple's Jade can bounce from her shock defeat on seasonal debut to win the Baroneracing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle for the fourth successive year.

Gordon Elliott's prolific seven-year-old went down to Bacardys in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan three weeks ago, but promises to be a different proposition this time.

She faces some tough opposition again, of course, as befits this historic race of top-level stature.

One potentially tough rival is missing, however, after Elliott's great rival Willie Mullins left his own brilliant mare Benie Des Dieux out of what is still a three-strong team from Closutton.

Mullins therefore accounts for half the field - including his Navan conqueror of Apple's Jade and also the fragile, dual Cheltenham Festival winner Penhill.

Throw in Henry de Bromhead's imperiously unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, and there can be no doubt Apple's Jade faces a stern test of her enduring ability.

She has always had that in spades, though, and may again be the star of the show for Elliott.

The County Meath handler can also strike with Samcro in the Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase.

The former crack novice hurdler had a campaign to forget last season - but could not have been more impressive when making a successful debut over fences at Down Royal a month ago.

Whether he will ever hit the heights once predicted of him is impossible to say, the dream is certainly alive again for now.

Envoi Allen may kick off a famous Elliott treble in the Baroneracing.com Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

Cheveley Park Stud's five-year-old is unbeaten in six starts - having begun his career in point-to-points and already risen to Grade One level when he got the better of Mullins' Blue Sari in last season's Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival.

Envoi Allen was impressive on his hurdling debut at Down Royal less than a month ago, leading throughout and jumping notably well to dismiss subsequent winner Front View by more than six lengths.

He could scarcely have made a better start over timber - and despite eight high-class novices in opposition, including stablemate Abacadabras, he is by far the likeliest winner.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 12.20 Craig Star, 12.50 Glinger Flame, 1.20 Mr Scrumpy, 1.50 ATLANTA ABLAZE (NAP), 2.20 Justatenner, 2.55 Bafana Blue, 3.25 Call Me Freddie.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.30 Cerberus, 1.00 Envoi Allen, 1.30 Samcro, 2.05 The Gatechecker, 2.40 Apple's Jade, 3.10 Janidil, 3.40 Ferny Hollow.

DOUBLE: Atlanta Ablaze and Apple's Jade.