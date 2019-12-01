Monday Tips

Wolverhampton Racecourse

Ashley Iveson previews Monday's meeting in the UK with Irish raider Innamorare fancied to strike at Wolverhampton.

Irish raider Innamorare can take the featured Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty EBF Fillies' Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Gavin Cromwell's filly struggled to find her best form during the second half of the summer, but looked much more like her old self when hitting the bullseye at Dundalk recently.

A 5lb rise clearly makes life tougher, but it is fair to assume Cromwell is not bringing her over for a day out and she is fancied to take the lion's share of the £19,000 total prize fund.

The booking of PJ McDonald is also a positive.

Matewan looks the one to be with in the Betway Handicap.

The Ian Williams-trained gelding has not had an overly busy year and is back in action for the first time since winning at Ripon in August.

Given a positive ride by the aforementioned McDonald - who is in the saddle again - the four-year-old stayed on well to score over a mile and a half.

Just 2lb higher now, he is relatively unexposed at this trip and has every chance on just his second try on the Tapeta, having been third over an extended nine furlongs on his first visit last year.

Olympic Conqueror should go well in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

James Fanshawe's three-year-old has an overall consistent profile, with a solitary victory at Redcar in early October supplemented by three placed efforts from only seven career starts.

He was admittedly disappointing on his latest outing at Doncaster - but conditions were extremely testing on that occasion and the upside is the handicapper has dropped him 6lb as a result.

The son of Olympic Glory was beaten less than a length on his only previous outing on the all-weather and should be capable of improvement.

Elsewhere on the Dunstall Park card, Seraphim cannot be discounted in the All Weather Championship Season 7 Handicap.

Marco Botti's charge was a respectable third last time out and is not too badly handicapped at the moment, having run well form a higher mark earlier in the year.

Rockliffe catches the eye in the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh.

The dual-purpose six-year-old is a previous winner at the Scottish circuit over flights and is only a pound above his last winning hurdling mark.

He had a few runs on the Flat during the summer - most recently finishing a creditable third at Ripon.

His trainer, Micky Hammond, is currently riding the crest of a wave having won his first Grade One with Cornerstone Lad on Saturday.

Rockliffe is no star, but a race like this is within his compass, especially with the talented Emma Smith-Chaston taking 7lb off.

Uallrightharry rates the best bet of the afternoon at Plumpton.

Having rounded off last season with an authoritative display at Fontwell in late March, Linda Jewell's gelding picked up where he left off when impressing over this course and distance last month.

He has been given plenty of time to recover from that first outing in quite a while and with just six runs under rules under his belt, there is every chance he has not yet reached the ceiling of his ability.

Alan King's Lisp has two creditable runs under his belt so far this season and should open his account over fences in the Download The Racing Post App Novices' Chase.

King does send his good novices to Plumpton in search of the bonus, having already won it once with Voy Por Ustedes.

He was third in a hot novice chase at Warwick last time out behind Torpillo and Mister Fisher and his jumping should be slicker this time.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.15 Malystic, 12.45 Pammi, 1.15 Emirat De Catana, 1.45 Life Knowledge, 2.15 Rockliffe, 2.45 Graystown, 3.15 Blueskyandsunshine.

PLUMPTON: 12.30 Bean In Trouble, 1.00 Lisp, 1.30 Ding Ding, 2.00 Neff, 2.30 Uallrightharry, 3.00 Sadma, 3.30 Russian Exile.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.45 Chocco Star, 4.15 Olympic Conqueror, 4.45 Matewan, 5.15 Homesick Boy, 5.45 Just Magic, 6.15 Seraphim, 6.45 INNAMORARE (NAP), 7.15 Star Talent.