Thursday's Tips

Action from Southwell

Moneta can cash in on her return to Southwell for the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

Ron Harris' filly had the requisite speed on her only previous visit to the unique Nottinghamshire track to get off the mark last month, at her 14th career attempt.

She has since dabbled back at Wolverhampton, off the 6lb higher mark she retains on Thursday, and ran with credit in a one-and-a-half-length fifth.

Different tactics had to be employed by David Probert that day, off the pace from a wide draw - so although Moneta may be similarly inconvenienced again, she has proved she can still operate effectively in relative adversity.

Either way, as a recent course-and-distance winner, she ought to be at home on the Fibresand and can be expected to relish conditions again once she gets in the clear at this minimum trip.

Earlier on the evening card, Motahassen may be able to double his tally at the track, on only his third visit, and end Clipsham Tiger's winning sequence in the process.

The latter bagged a quick Southwell double at this trip last month, completing a hat-trick since the end of October - for which he has been raised 19lb in all.

Clipsham Tiger may therefore be vulnerable, despite his regular rider's 7lb claim, in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

If so, Declan Carroll's Motahassen should be ideally-placed to take advantage after relishing last week's drop in trip here under Paul Mulrennan.

They return well in under a 5lb penalty for that much-improved performance.

Mulrennan has double prospects in the following Betway Novice Stakes, if Redesdale Rebel can fulfil the promise of his Newcastle debut.

The three-year-old vastly outran odds of 33-1 to finish runner-up to an odds-on shot in a largely uncompetitive race there two weeks ago - but a repetition, or better, will still put him in the mix in receipt of 7lb from the penalised Sommer Katze.

In the feature Betway Handicap, Carroll's Rock Sound is back after impressing here with victory on his stable debut following more than a year off the track at the start of last month.

The short break since may well pay off after that course-and-distance success, for a horse whose only other win for Dermot Weld was also first time out last year.

The best of the jumps action, at three tracks, comes from Wincanton - where Coopers Square looks primed for a big run in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Silver Buck Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old returned in good heart at Uttoxeter last month, staying on well in second behind in-form Petite Power despite being previously unproven on the prevailing heavy ground.

Wincanton's forecast quicker surface will be to his liking, as Coopers Square bids to add to last season's prolific exploits for owner-trainer Tom Weston.

Cill Anna is the pick in the Hunts Food Service Mares' Maiden Hurdle.

A point to point winner, Cill Anna was snapped up for £115,000 back in April but has failed to strike in two bumper starts for Paul Nicholls so far.

A well-beaten seventh in a Listed event at Cheltenham on her most recent start, Cill Anna can improve for the addition of obstacles and looks the type to shine in a race like this.

SELECTIONS

CLONMEL: 11.40 Ruler Of Dubai, 12.10 Fox Le Bel, 12.40 Total Recall, 1.10 Boston Babe, 1.45 Famous Day, 2.20 Touch Of Oscar, 2.55 Dontdooddson, 3.30 Saint Roi.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Ivatheengine, 4.35 Iron Heart, 5.10 Disco Fever, 5.40 Itkaan, 6.15 Indigo Lake, 6.45 Morning Shadow, 7.15 Baadirr, 7.45 Scorched Breath.

LEICESTER: 12.10 Blow By Blow, 12.45 Shanacoole Prince, 1.20 Colonel Keating, 1.55 Star Of Rory, 2.30 Seaside Girl, 3.05 Land League, 3.40 Drewmain Legend.

MARKET RASEN: 12.00 Defining Battle, 12.30 Winningseverything, 1.05 World War, 1.40 Dallas Cowboy, 2.15 Zara Hope, 2.50 Mamoo, 3.25 Hillberry.

SOUTHWELL: 4.15 Oasis Song, 4.50 Motahassen, 5.25 Redesdale Rebel, 6.00 Mr Carbonator, 6.30 Rock Sound, 7.00 MONETA (NAP), 7.30 Tynecastle Park, 8.00 Geography Teacher.

WINCANTON: 12.20 Favori De Sivola, 12.55 Cill Anna, 1.30 Coopers Square, 2.05 Flashing Glance, 2.40 Phoenix Rock, 3.15 Acaro, 3.50 Grand Roi.

DOUBLE: Motahassen and Moneta.