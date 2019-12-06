Sunday's Tips

Top Notch and Daryl Jacob on the way to winning the Peterborough Chase at Cheltenham

Anita Chambers makes Top Notch her best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Top Notch can claim a second Fitzdares Peterborough Chase title at Huntingdon.

Nicky Henderson's charge lifted Grade Two honours when the race was transferred to Taunton in 2017, but on Sunday he can triumph again at the Grade Two's rightful home.

Top Notch is an admirable performer for his Seven Barrows team, proving equally as adept over fences and hurdles - although given he has a Grade One chase success to his name, it could be argued that is more his game.

However, the eight-year-old demonstrated his well-being for this race when returning over hurdles at Aintree last month - beating Roksana by a neck in a flying finish after being headed on the run to the line.

Roksana and third-placed Vision Des Flos have failed to frank the form in subsequent runs - but Top Notch usually improves for his first outing of the campaign, so more is expected here.

Slate House can get a confidence boost with victory in the Fitzdares Crosseys Jockey Coaching Novices' Chase.

Colin Tizzard's charge won a decent novice event at Cheltenham in October and was well touted for last month's BetVictor Gold Cup, being sent off the 4-1 favourite on the day.

He appeared to be travelling all over his rivals coming to the penultimate obstacle in that ultra-competitive affair, only to crash out after knuckling on landing.

Slate House looked a likely victor before that stumble, and he would not have to be anywhere near as good to rectify that mistake this time.

Diamond Gait catches the eye as she contests the Fitzdares Racing Welfare Handicap Hurdle.

She has been highly tried by Kim Bailey, running in the Grade Two mares' novices' hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last term after winning two of her three previous hurdles starts.

Pitched into a Listed heat at Wetherby on her return, she cut little ice against Lady Buttons, but better ground at Huntingdon is in her favour - along with a dip in quality.

Bafana Blue is a on a roll since returning from a summer break and can keep up the good work in the Persimmon Homes Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase at Kelso.

He is seeking a four-timer after hitting the mark twice at Carlisle and once at Ayr since returning to action in October.

Bafana Blue has yet to run over further than three and a quarter miles. But it was deep ground when he won at Ayr, and he may just have the necessary stamina reserves if he can defy his career-high mark of 130.

Coole Hall shaped with promise on his seasonal bow, and can improve again in the Mrs Ivan Straker Paris Pike Novices' Chase.

Off the track for more than 300 days, he found Sam Spinner too good at Wetherby and just tired in the closing stages, but should strip fitter for the outing.

Willie Mullins should have a good day in Ireland, with Min and Great Field taken to strike.

Min is defending his crown in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase -and while he suffered a surprise reverse behind stablemate Un De Sceaux at this track back in May, there is little disgrace in being beaten by that one.

He had previously accounted for Politologue by 20 lengths at Aintree in the spring, and this two and a half miles appears to be his optimum trip now.

Great Field has been in danger of becoming a real let-down, but he can turn that opinion round in the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Undoubtedly talented on his day, he has had his problems but may be about to put them behind him.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 12.35 Pasley, 1.05 Elusive Rebeldom, 1.35 Vis Ta Loi, 2.05 Farid, 2.35 Great Field, 3.05 Sinoria, 3.35 Golden Glen.

HUNTINGDON: 12.30 Twenty Twenty, 1.00 Slate House, 1.30 Diamond Gait, 2.00 TOP NOTCH (NAP), 2.30 Perfect City, 3.00 Flying Risk, 3.30 Stonebrigg Legend.

KELSO: 12.15 Elf De Re, 12.45 Coole Hall, 1.15 Bafana Blue, 1.45 Highway Companion, 2.15 Bernardelli, 2.45 Maid O'Malley, 3.15 No Trumps.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.20 Anything Will Do, 12.50 Minella Melody, 1.20 Artic Pearl, 1.50 Min, 2.20 Arverne, 2.50 Castafiore Park, 3.20 Grangeclare Native.

DOUBLE: Top Notch and Slate House.