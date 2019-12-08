Monday Tips

General view in fading light of Lingfield racetrack

Ashley Iveson says Story Of Light should be capable of defying a penalty at Lingfield on Monday and he has a tip for every race.

Story Of Light should be capable of defying a penalty in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays/EBF Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

The son of Dark Angel was presumably showing trainer Charlie Appleby plenty of positive signs in the spring, as not only did he make his debut at York's Dante meeting in May, but he was also a short-priced favourite to make a successful start to his career.

While his supporters ultimately had their fingers burnt, with Story Of Light racing too exuberantly for his own good for much of the six-furlong contest, his effort in finishing fifth was not devoid of promise.

What followed was a lengthy absence, with connections opting to geld Story Of Light prior to his first start in six months at Chelmsford a few weeks ago.

The operation looked to have the desired effect, with Story Of Light a far more tractable proposition and he hit the line strongly to justify cramped odds in impressive style.

His pedigree suggests a step up to seven furlongs should not be an issue and he is expected to follow up before testing his powers at a higher level in the new year.

Fizzy Feet might get back on the winning trail in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

David Loughnane's speedy filly won with plenty in hand at this venue in early April, since when she has been placed four times from eight starts.

She was beaten just a head on her latest visit to Lingfield, before doing her best work at the finish third at Wolverhampton last time.

That effort suggests she is well worth trying back over the six furlongs she tackles here and a return to the winner's enclosure is surely not far away.

A Newcastle hat-trick could be in the offing for the Tracy Waggott-trained Proceeding.

The four-year-old opened his account in good style at Gosforth Park in early November - and it was no great surprise to see him follow up under a 5lb penalty just four days later, in what was a moderate affair.

The handicapper has since bumped him up another 5lb, but the mile at Newcastle clearly suits him well and he is likely to take plenty of stopping in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Lord Of The Glen can snap a long losing streak in the Betway Live Casino Classified Stakes.

Jim Goldie's inmate is a three-times course winner, but has not managed to get his head in front since landing a handicap here off a mark of 73 in February of last year.

A largely disappointing results have seen his rating fall to a meagre 46, but his latest effort when fourth here was his best performance in a while and he might come good in a race that will not take much winning.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Island Hideaway, 12.30 Agent of Fortune, 1.00 STORY OF LIGHT (NAP), 1.30 Kath's Lustre, 2.00 Fizzy Feet, 2.30 Aegeus, 3.00 Watchable, 3.30 Coronation Cottage.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.15 Cousin Oscar, 12.45 No Regrets, 1.15 Benny's Secret, 1.45 Sporting Press, 2.15 Guena Des Mottes, 2.45 Theclockisticking, 3.15 Prince Dundee.

NEWCASTLE: 3.10 Sulafaat, 3.45 Corvair, 4.15 Lapses Linguae, 4.45 The Grey Bay, 5.15 Proceeding, 5.45 Kodiac Lass, 6.15 Etikaal, 6.45 Lord Of The Glen.

DOUBLE: Story Of Light and Fizzy Feet.