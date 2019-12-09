Tuesday Tips

Trainer Owen Burrows - can strike at Wolverhampton

Nick Robson makes Bustaan his best Tuesday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Bustaan can step forward from a promising debut by winning the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Fillies' Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The daughter of Distorted Humour made her first start at Dunstall Park in a race which may go on to prove pretty hot for the track.

Won by the Queen's Desert Caravan, who was following up a Newcastle success, back in second was Godolphin's White Mountain - who looks sure to win plenty of races.

Bustaan finished a never-dangerous fourth, but she should be all the wiser for her first run and this looks a much weaker race.

Colouring may finally be able to open her account in the Ladbrokes, Home Of The Odds Boost Nursery Handicap.

Second on her last three outings, there appears to be nothing wrong with her desire - but she just keeps finding one too good.

After she finished second twice at Kempton, trainer Ed Walker sent her to Lingfield for her handicap debut off 72, where she went down by half a length.

She has been nudged up 2lb, which seems fair enough, and looks guaranteed to run her race.

Lucky Lodge has been running consistently well of late for Anthony Brittain and the nine-year-old, who has had more than 100 runs, can notch a 14th success in the Betway Handicap.

Boy In The Bar got back to winning ways last time out, and a small rise may not stop him following up in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap.

A very interesting French import runs at Fontwell for Philip Hobbs.

Gelboe De Chanay had just one outing in her homeland, but she absolutely bolted up in a Listed hurdle event.

Bought privately by JP McManus since then, she makes her British debut in the Axio Juvenile Hurdle and at this stage could be anything.

Hobbs could also be on the mark at Uttoxeter with Tidal Flow in the Jacqui And Shaun Gough's 60th Birthday Bash Beginners' Chase.

It is fair to say the six-year-old did not go on from a promising start over hurdles, after winning his first two at Kempton and Newbury.

He was upped in class after that but failed to make the grade and Hobbs wasted no time in sending him over fences.

He made a promising debut at Ffos Las where, though a beaten favourite in third behind Poker Play, he showed an aptitude for fences that should enable him to win races.

This may be a small field but it is far from a penalty kick against some talented rivals, however, his experience might just give him the edge.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 12.30 Two Sams, 1.00 Christmas In April, 1.30 Gelboe De Chanay, 2.00 Diplomate Sivola , 2.30 Eyes Right, 3.00 Sonoftheking, 3.30 Telegraph Place.

TRAMORE: 12.20 Equilibrium, 12.50 Captain Cobajay, 1.20 Five O'Clock, 1.50 Rebel Early, 2.20 Three Is Company, 2.50 Carried, 3.20 Fitness Du Sud.

UTTOXETER: 12.40 Christopher Robin, 1.10 Tennewrow, 1.40 Bullionaire, 2.10 Tidal Flow, 2.40 Goodnight Charlie, 3.10 Freddie Darling.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.45 Goddess Of Fire, 4.15 BUSTAAN (NAP), 4.45 Colouring, 5.15 Lucky Lodge, 5.45 Disruptor, 6.15 Boy In The Bar, 6.45 Noble Behest, 7.15 Qaaraat.

DOUBLE: Bustaan and Colouring.