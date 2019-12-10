Wednesday's Tips

General view in fading light of Lingfield racetrack

Nick Robson previews Wednesday's racing and he reckons the in-form Richard Hughes can strike again with Mazikeen at Chelmsford.

Richard Hughes has been operating at a decent strike-rate in recent weeks and Mazikeen can provide him with another winner in the Bet Toteexacta At Totesport.com Median Auction Maiden Stakes at Chelmsford.

She made a very pleasing start to her career when fourth of 12 at Lingfield at the end of October, in a race Hughes won with a stablemate.

Given a nice introduction, she was not hard ridden once it was clear she could not win, but she finished to great effect and could have been third in a few more strides.

That was over seven furlongs, but it looks the right decision to step up to a mile and Hughes can be celebrating again.

Another yard enjoying plenty of winners currently is John Gosden, who has maintained an impressive strike-rate all year round.

Never afraid to introduce an above-average newcomer on the all-weather, he could have another smart sort in African Dream, who makes her debut in the totepool Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Gosden unleashed a Derby prospect in the same Gestut Ammerland silks last week, a relative of Arc winner Waldgeist, and African Dream is another promising type on paper. She is likely to know her job.

Time may show Ralph Beckett's Summit Reach faced an unenviable task on debut up against Khaloosy and connections will be hoping there is nothing of similar ilk lurking in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Khaloosy looks sure to be heading to Good Friday, but Summit Reach beat some other well-bred youngsters from the big Newmarket yards.

He was sent off a 16-1 chance so ran way above market expectations and can be expected to take a good step forward for the experience.

Gosden should also be on the mark with Sheriffmuir in the 100% Profit Boost At 32Redsport.com Novice Stakes.

Placed on all three outings to date, there does not appear to be anything wrong with his resolution, just that he has bumped into better rivals - including a lesser-fancied stablemate last time out.

Gosden appears to have found him a very winnable race and questions will be asked should he fail to take advantage this time.

Matewan has been very consistent for connections and can bag another win for Ian Williams and Jim Crowley at Lingfield in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

He returned to action last week after a break and was only beaten a nose.

As long as he avoids the dreaded bounce factor, he should take all the beating.

Fergal O'Brien will be keen to take advantage of Coolanly's opening mark of 135 over fences in the Yuletide Novices' Handicap Chase.

On his first attempt over the larger obstacles, having proven quite smart over hurdles, he had the misfortune of bumping into subsequent Grade One winner Esprit Du Large.

His mark was allotted before Evan Williams' runner won at Sandown at the weekend, so O'Brien can be expecting a fair rise for his charge you would imagine.

The step up in trip should suit Taking Flight in the Seasons Greetings From All At Hexham Maiden Hurdle at Hexham.

CHELMSFORD: 3.25 Sweet Serenade, 3.55 MAZIKEEN (NAP), 4.35 African Dream, 4.55 Reshaan, 5.25 Sarsaparilla Kit, 5.55 Cold Harbour.

HEXHAM: 12.20 Sweet Vinetta, 12.50 Square Viviani, 1.20 Legends Ryde, 1.50 Casimir Du Clos, 2.20 Pleney, 2.50 Lastin' Memories, 3.20 Taking Flight.

KEMPTON: 3.40 Shine On Brendan, 4.10 Kohoof, 4.40 Summit Reach, 5.10 Sheriffmuir, 5.40 Earth And Sky, 6.10 Fearless Warrior, 6.40 All Yours, 7.10 Hit The Beat.

LEICESTER: 1.00 Shakem Up'Arry, 1.30 Go Steady, 2.00 Coolanly, 2.30 Chambard, 3.00 Kepagge, 3.30 Little Rory Mac.

LINGFIELD: 12.10 Matewan, 12.40 Engrossed, 1.10 Kodiline, 1.40 Lady Of Aran, 2.10 Merry Vale, 2.40 Elena, 3.10 Huddle.

DOUBLE: Mazikeen and Summit Reach.