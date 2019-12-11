Friday Tips

Willy Twiston-Davies riding Cogry (R) win the BetBright Casino Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham

Cogry looks to have been given a fine chance by the assessor to repeat last year's victory in the BetVictor Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The course specialist runs off the same mark of 139 as he did when lifting this prize over three and a quarter miles 12 months ago.

The handicapper also left the 10-year-old unchanged after he finished third behind The Conditional on his seasonal debut.

That race was over a slightly shorter than this and the extra furlong is sure to be in his favour.

The form of that event is working out well as the winner has gone on to take second place in Newbury's Ladbrokes Trophy, one of the toughest staying handicap chases in the calendar.

Cogry, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, is back at his favourite course, where he has won three times and put up other good performances. He should go close.

Champers On Ice put up a tough performance when making all under the steadier of 11st 12lb at Newbury two weeks ago and can follow up in the Citipost Handicap Hurdle.

Having made a successful seasonal debut at Ffos Las, David Pipe's nine-year-old has gone up a total of 8lb for those two wins, but he is still below his career-high mark over the smaller obstacles, when he was third in the Albert Bartlett at the 2016 Festival.

Chic Name ran very well when third to Diesel D'Allier over this course and distance and can go two places better in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

Richard Hobson's seven-year-old would have finished closer had he not made a mistake two out and remains towards the bottom of the weights.

Mr Scrumpy is at the right end of the handicap when he bids to supplement his Wetherby gains at Doncaster.

The five-year-old, trained by Jedd O'Keeffe, opened his account over the smaller obstacles on his handicap debut at the West Yorkshire venue.

He was pulling clear of the opposition at the finish and a 6lb rise may not stop him going in again in the Jordan Gill: Next Generation Handicap Hurdle.

Bryden Boy enjoyed a confidence-boosting success at Sedgefield last time and that should stand him in good stead for a more competitive task he faces in the Racebets Handicap Hurdle at Bangor.

The race at the Durham track fell apart, but Bryden Boy could not have done it better as he romped home by 41 lengths.

That was his first win since March 2017 and Jenny Candlish's charge should not have to wait long for the next.

Good Tidings can bring great joy to punters by winning the Weatherbys TBA Handicap at Chelmsford.

The John Gosden-trained colt looks to have been crying out for the step up to a mile and three-quarters after putting in his best work at the finish in all his five starts so far.

Most recently beaten half a length at Kempton, Good Tidings looked a bit unlucky that day as he slightly fluffed the start, but compensation awaits here.

Notforalongtime posted an eyecatching effort on his debut and can improve on that in the Bet toteplacepot At totesport.com EBF Novice Stakes.

Clive Cox's runner looked in need of the experience on his first trip to the track, missing the break and taking time to find his stride before the penny finally dropped in the closing stages.

That run was over six furlongs and the step up to seven here looks likely to suit.

In The Night is another who failed to match his supporters' expectations at the first time of asking, but can right the record in the Matchbook EBF Future Stayers' Novice Stakes.

Sent off favourite at Wolverhampton, he was slowly away but made up plenty of ground towards the finish and looked sure to be better for the experience.

Gelded in the interim, he can shine for Charlie Appleby.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 11.50 Royal Act, 12.25 Pinch Of Ginger, 1.00 Rocco, 1.35 Tally's Son, 2.10 Bryden Boy, 2.45 According To Alex, 3.20 Snowpiercer.

CHELTENHAM: 12.10 Chantry House, 12.45 Pym, 1.20 Manvers House, 1.55 Definitelyanoscar, 2.30 COGRY (NAP), 3.05 Chic Name, 3.40 Champers On Ice.

CHELMSFORD: 4.00 Notforalongtime, 4.30 In The Night, 5.00 Roller, 5.30 Good Tidings, 6.00 Split Down South, 6.30 Kerrera, 7.00 Plum Duff, 7.30 Savalas.

DONCASTER: 12.00 Some Reign, 12.35 Terrierman, 1.10 Knight In Dubai, 1.45 Mr Scrumpy, 2.20 Purcell's Bridge, 2.55 Over Stated, 3.30 Angels Antics.

DUNDALK: 5.15 Wrap Star, 5.45 Assurance, 6.15 Red Avenger, 6.45 Distant Vista, 7.15 Enchanted One, 7.45 Annie B, 8.15 Alfredo Arcano, 8.45 Tribal Path.

DOUBLE: Cogry and Wholestone.