Sunday Tips

Trainer Tom George at Ludlow in 2015

Saint Freule is Keith Hamer's best bet for Sunday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Saint Freule has had a quiet introduction to fences so far but can show marked improvement when stepped up in distance for the Like Racing TV On Facebook Chase at Carlisle.

His jumping has not been the best over two miles, but he should be more in his comfort zone over two miles and five furlongs in this novices' limited handicap.

Despite being far from fluent at times in his two races over the bigger obstacles to date, Saint Freule got off the mark at the second attempt at Hexham five weeks ago.

He only hit the front in the last 100 yards, yet came home three lengths clear of the favourite First Account. That augurs well for the future and has no doubt prompted trainer Lucinda Russell to put him up in trip.

Pookie Pekan is another going up in trip and he is fancied to follow up a recent course victory in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase.

It may only have been two and a half miles compared to the extended three and a quarter he has to travel this time, but he gives the impression stamina will not be an issue.

There was certainly plenty left in the tank when winning, eased down, by eight lengths from Henry's Joy at the Cumbrian track five weeks ago.

The six-year-old can prove trainer Stuart Coltherd right in making this bold move.

Coltherd can also strike with Warendorf in the Watch Racing TV Now Novices' Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old opened his account over fences at Wetherby after three previous tries when scoring over two and a half miles.

His lead was being reduced close home so it is no surprise he comes back in trip.

Darling Du Large made a winning return after 217 days off the track when scoring in good style at Hereford.

That was her first career success coming at the eighth time of asking, but probably more significantly after a wind operation.

She steps up in grade for the Bet At toals.com Mares' Handicap Hurdle, a qualifier in the Challenger Series, at Southwell.

Her trainer Tom George must feel there is more to come after that promising performance six weeks ago.

Stonific shaped well on his jumping debut when runner-up at Sedgefield and is one to be with in the toals.com Maiden Hurdle.

The six-year-old had been a good servant on the Flat for his trainer David O'Meara and is now a rare performer at this discipline for the North Yorkshire handler.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 11.50 Raymond, 12.20 Warendorf, 12.50 Skiddaw Tara, 1.20 SAINT FREULE (NAP), 1.55 Taxmeifyoucan, 2.25 Pookie Pekan, 3.00 Movin'on Up, 3.30 Empty Quarter.

NAVAN: 11.30 Blackbow, 12.00 Andy Dufresne, 12.30 Top Moon, 1.00 Mr Hendricks, 1.30 An Fraoch Mor, 2.05 Shanroe Al C, 2.35 Minella Till Dawn 3.10 Uhtred.

SOUTHWELL: 12.10 Carlo Rocks, 12.40 Double Court, 1.10 Stonific, 1.45 Keen On, 2.15 Darling Du Large, 2.50 Whatsdastory, 3.20 Remember The Man.

DOUBLE: Saint Freule and Pookie Pekan.