Tuesday Tips

Trainer Nicky Richards

Keith Hamer makes Kilbrew Boy his best Tuesday bet and has a tip for every race at the two surviving meetings.

Kilbrew Boy got off the mark over fences at the second attempt earlier this month and can double up in the Sky Sports Racing Handicap Chase at Fakenham.

Chasing has obviously been his long-term game from the outset, but he has gained some valuable experience under rules over hurdles.

Coincidentally, his only triumph over the smaller obstacles from seven attempts came at the Norfolk track.

The Ben Case-trained six-year-old now returns on the back of his first victory for 12 months at Wincanton, where he put up a game performance to score over two and a half miles.

Kilbrew Boy has been raised 5lb by the handicapper, but there looks to be more to come as he has little mileage on the clock.

Todd can follow up a recent course success in the Racing Partnership Handicap Hurdle. He may only have won a seller last time but the nine-year-old knows his way round this tight track and that counts for a lot.

Todd was retained by the Olly Murphy stable after the auction and the trainer looks to have found a good opportunity for him.

Justice Knight bounced back to form with victory at Musselburgh three weeks ago and can strike again in the Fakenham Racecourse Handicap Hurdle.

That was his second start since returning from 268 days off the track so he can be expected to come on even for that run.

He has shot up 9lb for that and the seven-year-old, trained by Michael Scudamore, can defy that hike in the weights.

Uno Valoroso could provide the answer to what looks a tricky race for the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase at Catterick.

Mark Walford's 11-year-old has shown enough in two runs following a six-month break to suggest he is coming back to his best form.

He has been steadily coming down the handicap since his last victory two years and is now 11lb lower. This could be Uno Valoroso's time to strike.

Pogue can end a frustrating run of three second places by making a successful debut in the Weatherbys Racing Diaries Novices' Handicap Chase.

Donald McCain's six-year-old has been consistent sort over hurdles, but jumping a fence could make all the difference.

He is sure to have been well-schooled by the two-time Grand National-winning trainer.

Nicky Richards could hardly have his string in better form after a four-timer at Carlisle on Sunday and he holds strong claims with Bullion Boss in the Old Red House Thirsk Juvenile Hurdle.

Having shaped with a modicum of promise in two starts to date over timber, he looks ready to get off the mark.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 12.25 Goldslinger, 12.55 Bullion Boss, 1.25 Pogue, 1.55 The Very Thing, 2.25 Champagne Noir, 2.55 Las Tunas, 3.25 Cockney Beau.

FAKENHAM: 12.40 Miss Heritage, 1.10 Todd, 1.40 KILBREW BOY (NAP), 2.10 Justice Knight, 2.40 Speedy Cargo, 3.10 Strong Glance.

DOUBLE: Kilbrew Boy and Justice Knight.