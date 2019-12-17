Wednesday Tips

Trainer John Gosden - can strike on Wednesday

Nick Robson makes Shimmering his best bet for Wednesday and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Shimmering can step up on a promising debut by winning the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

The Lope De Vega filly was bred by the famous Watership Down Stud and races in their familiar pink and grey silks, made famous by the likes of The Fugue and Lah Ti Dar.

While this youngster is not bred along those lines, she is still from a decent family and showed on her debut at Kempton that she will be capable of winning a race or two.

Not as strongly fancied as most John Gosden newcomers on the all-weather, she was sent off at 8-1 and finished third of 13, beaten just over a length.

Shimmering would have finished second in another couple of strides, and it is no surprise to see her step up to a mile now. It will take a good one to beat her, given how well Gosden's winter team are performing.

John Butler's Brigand went close last time out and may be able to overcome a wide draw under Adam Kirby in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap.

A keen-going type, he might be the sort who needs firm handling.

In the same colours, Kirby and Sean Curran team up with Griggy in the Betway Classified Stakes - and he has a good chance of following up his recent Chelmsford win.

Northernpowerhouse can go close in Newcastle's Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap, on the back of a break.

Ultra-consistent for Bryan Smart, he was last seen beaten a short head at Gosforth Park in early October.

He has been nudged up 3lb for that, which will not make his task in a competitive heat easier, but he is almost guaranteed to run his race again.

A pair of cheek-pieces may see River Cam rewarded for a string of good efforts, in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2 Free" On Football Nursery Handicap.

Over jumps, Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light should have no trouble becoming a back-to-back winner of the Thoroughbred Association Mares' Chase at Newbury.

When she was successful 12 months ago nobody, not even trainer Jessica Harrington, would have predicted what she went on to achieve.

Her win last year took her up to a mark of 146, and she then followed up in a Grade Two event over hurdles at Ascot, before finishing second to Happy Diva at Huntingdon.

Her season seemed to be petering out after that. She fell when favourite for the Bobbyjo Chase and finished seventh at the Cheltenham Festival - only to exceed all expectations at Aintree, beating all bar the barely believable Tiger Roll.

The performance took her up to a mark of 158, making her the highest-rated mare over fences. Whether she is capable of running to that away from Aintree is another matter - but back in this company, she should not need to.

Nicky Henderson's Shishkin looked a horse of huge potential in his only bumper last season, and starts life over timber in the Prodec Networks Maiden Hurdle.

A winning pointer, he made his debut for Henderson at Kempton the day after the Gold Cup - making all the running for a comfortable success.

The form of those in behind has not worked out. But he could not have been more impressive, and Henderson has won the corresponding race for the past two years.

Another nice prospect in action in Berkshire, Colin Tizzard's The Big Breakaway, should follow up a win at Chepstow in the Conundrum EBF Stallions "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

He cost an eye-watering 360,000 euro, having won his sole point, but he looked a top prospect in Wales - pulling away to win by eight lengths, under no pressure.

Baby King can get back on the winning trail at Ludlow.

Tom George's charge caught a tartar last time at Aintree in the shape of Evan Williams' The Last Day - who had plenty up his sleeve.

Baby King runs in the Tanners Cava Handicap Chase off the same mark, though, and that should enable him to go one better.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 4.30 Pillar, 5.00 Hannon, 5.30 Tirmizi, 6.00 Major Power, 6.30 Kinch, 7.00 Muzbid, 7.30 Ocean Monarch, 8.00 Power Drive.

LINGFIELD 12.10 Brigand, 12.40 Disco Fever, 1.10 Broughton Excels, 1.45 Griggy, 2.15 SHIMMERING (NAP), 2.50 The Jean Genie, 3.20 Guroor.

LUDLOW: 12.30 Garry Clermont, 1.00 Garretstown, 1.30 Docte Dina, 2.05 Baby King, 2.35 Bobo Mac, 3.10 Arctic Gold, 3.40 Lex Eleven.

NEWBURY: 12.20 Fraser Island, 12.50 Shishkin, 1.20 Court Master, 1.55 Magic Of Light, 2.25 The Big Breakaway, 3.00 Shanahan's Turn, 3.30 Dreaming Of Glory.

NEWCASTLE: 3.45 Bobby Biscuit, 4.15 Penmellyn, 4.45 Buy Me Back, 5.15 River Cam, 5.45 Sea Shack, 6.15 Northernpowerhouse, 6.45 Avenue Of Stars, 7.15 Epeius.

DOUBLE: Shimmering and Magic Of Light.