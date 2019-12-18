Thursday Tips

They race at Southwell on the Fibresand on Thursday

Ashley Iveson makes Divine Gift his best Thursday bet and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Divine Gift is expected to make a successful debut for new connections in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap at Southwell.

The three-year-old son of Nathaniel was a pretty useful performer for Charlie Fellowes, with his nine career starts to date yielding one victory in soft ground at Windsor and three placed efforts.

He had a rating pushing 90 in the spring, but three slightly underwhelming efforts have seen that mark slip to 81 - and he can make the most of it in Nottinghamshire.

Divine Gift changed hands for 32,000 guineas in July after being snapped up by the successful Owners Group and is now based in Scotland with Iain Jardine.

The youngster is certainly an interesting project on his all-weather debut.

Sooqaan can snap a long losing run with victory in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Classified Stakes.

Anthony Brittain's eight-year-old has done most of his running at Southwell, winning at the track on five occasions.

He was rated 59 when striking gold most recently in February - and has previously won from a perch of 64.

However, he returns on a mark of just 49 following a slightly disappointing run of form, which has at least allowed him to compete in this lower grade.

Urban Hero rates the best bet at Wolverhampton's evening fixture.

Archie Watson's juvenile looked a winner in waiting after finishing third on his racecourse introduction at Thirsk in August.

Favourite-backers had their fingers burned when he had to make do with the runner-up spot at Newcastle the following month, but he rewarded those who kept the faith when making it third time lucky with a dominant display at Lingfield almost three weeks ago.

How much of an effect the application of blinkers had on that occasion is difficult to say, but he is an unexposed horse on an upward curve - and an opening mark of 76 for the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Nursery could underestimate his potential.

Reasoned will not be winning out of turn if she can claim top honours in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap.

The daughter of Intello is winless in 11 starts thus far, but has been beaten less than a length into second place on her last couple of appearances.

On both of those occasions, Reasoned was in the lead before being mowed down late. Perhaps more patient tactics can help get her head in front where it matters.

A hat-trick could be in the offing for Special Princess at Hereford.

The nine-year-old appears a completely different mare since joining Rebecca Curtis, finally opening her account at the 19th attempt on her debut for the Welsh trainer at Ffos Las in October.

She proved that was no flash in the pan when defying a 10lb rise at the same venue last month - and judged on the ease of that nine-length success, another 10lb hike is unlikely to be enough to stop her going in again in the Roman Road Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Johnbb can give weight and a beating to his rivals in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap Chase at Exeter.

Tom Lacey's inmate displayed useful form in a bumper and over hurdles, but already looks certain to take his game to another level following just a couple of outings over fences.

A third-placed finish on his chasing debut and seasonal reappearance at Aintree was encouraging, but he stepped up significantly to beat more experienced opponents with a degree of comfort at Sandown a couple of weeks ago.

A 6lb rise looks more than fair, and there is plenty of scope for progress.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 12.50 Feuille De Chene, 1.20 Exod'ela, 1.50 Outofthisworld, 2.20 The Crooner, 2.50 Kiwi Myth, 3.20 Johnbb, 3.50 Urtheonethatiwant.

HEREFORD: 12.40 Special Princess, 1.10 Encounter A Giant, 1.40 Frisson Collonges, 2.10 Saint De Vassy, 2.40 I'm Wiser Now, 3.10 The Brothers, 3.40 Outlaw Jesse James.

SOUTHWELL: 1.30 Eesha Says, 2.00 Jeans Maite, 2.30 Speed Merchant, 3.00 Visor, 3.30 DIVINE GIFT (NAP), 4.00 Sooqaan, 4.30 Liamba.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Urban Hero, 5.25 Qatar Queen, 6.00 Reasoned, 6.30 With Caution, 7.00 Green Door, 7.30 Puchita, 8.00 Muraaqeb, 8.30 Enmeshing.

DOUBLE: Divine Gift and Urban Hero.