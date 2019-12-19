Saturday's Tips

Kildisart ridden by Jockey Daryl Jacob

Quoi De Neuf can reap the benefit of a creditable run in defeat by taking the honours in the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot.

The five-year-old was having only his fifth start under rules when a close fourth to Harambe in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last month.

He travelled well throughout that race and held every chance when second at the final flight, but his lack of experience in such a competitive contest told up the hill in the closing stages.

Quoi De Neuf will have learnt plenty - and although he has been put up 4lb for that effort, the odds are more improvement is on the cards for Evan Williams' charge on Saturday.

Kildisart won on this card 12 months ago, and can step up to take the Dave Dawes Silver Cup Handicap Chase.

Ben Pauling's young chaser improved throughout last season and ended that campaign on a high with victory at Aintree over three miles and a furlong.

He returned with a respectable display to finish third behind Lostintranslation at Carlisle and should be back in the groove.

Paisley Park is hard to oppose as he bids for back-to-back victories in the Marsh Hurdle, registered as the Long Walk.

The champion stayer, trained by Emma Lavelle, blew away the cobwebs when making a successful seasonal debut in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle and should be more tuned in now.

Victory Bond ended a losing spell, dating back to March 2018, when scoring at Lingfield earlier this month.

The six-year-old, trained by William Haggas, looked to be approaching his best when beating Pactolus by three-quarters of a length over a mile and a quarter.

Victory Bond returns to the Surrey venue for the Betway Quebec Stakes, and he can do the business again to take the Listed spoils.

It is nine races since Busy Street got his head in front, but he has been running consistently well and can land a deserved triumph in the Betway Handicap.

It looks significant trainer Mick Appleby is running the seven-year-old at Lingfield for the first time.

Busy Street has been to all the all-weather venues in the country, being successful at three of them and placed at the others.

He is obviously very versatile and just the type of horse with which Appleby excels.

Rhubarb Bikini shaped with promise when runner-up on her debut two months ago and can go one better in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays EBF Novice Auction Stakes.

Archie Watson's youngster showed obvious signs of greenness but still outran her odds of 22-1 when beaten only two lengths to be second of the 12 to finish behind Bronze River over a mile at Chelmsford.

The Zoffany filly should know more now, and is taken to open her account.

Lucymai can return to form by registering her first victory of the year in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost/Irish EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

Dean Ivory's six-year-old has not been anywhere near her best this campaign, but is the highest-rated horse in this seven-furlong heat despite having gone down 10lb in the last 15 months from a career high of 105.

She can take advantage of what looks her easiest task for some time.

Something Lucky may open his account for the Michael Attwater stable in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

The seven-year-old has been there or thereabouts in three races since leaving the Appleby yard and failed onlyby a short head to peg back Chitra over this course and distance on his latest start. A repeat of that should see him score.

Big Shark is chasing a hat-trick in the Betway Casino Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

Philip Hobbs' former Irish point-to-pointer is unbeaten in two hurdles starts, and has fine prospects on handicap debut - especially with the help of the talented Ben Jones' 5lb claim.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 12.40 Easyrun De Vassy, 1.15 Riders Onthe Storm, 1.50 Espoir De Guye, 2.25 Paisley Park, 3.00 Kildisart, 3.35 QUOI DE NEUF (NAP).

HAYDOCK: 11.50 Minella Charmer, 12.25 Coole Well, 1.00 Early Morning Rain, 1.35 Rose Sea Has, 2.05 Big Shark, 2.40 Daklondike, 3.15 Chti Balko.

LINGFIELD: 11.45 Roundabout Magic, 12.20 Something Lucky, 12.55 Rhubarb Bikini, 1.30 Lucymai, 2.00 Victory Bond, 2.35 Busy Street, 3.10 Toybox.

NEWCASTLE: 12.00 Starplex, 12.30 Stoney Rover, 1.05 Lemon T, 1.40 Well Above Par, 2.15 Legalized, 2.50 Lord Of The Rock, 3.20 Let Me Be.

THURLES: 12.10 Discordantly, 12.45 Ballybrowney Jack, 1.20 Glamorgan Duke, 1.55 Rebel Og, 2.30 Scheu Time, 3.05 Royal Thief, 3.40 General Counsel.

DOUBLE: Quoi De Neuf and Kildisart.