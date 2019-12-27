Saturday Tips

Trainer John Gosden - can strike at Lingfield

Indigo Lake is Keith Hamer's best bet for Saturday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Indigo Lake looks another likely winner on the all-weather for the unstoppable combination of John Gosden and Robert Havlin when he goes in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

The Frankel colt will have learnt plenty from his debut at Kempton just three weeks ago, when he ran green for most of the contest before staying on to finish fifth to Make It Rain, having met interference along the way.

He must have shown plenty at home, because he was sent off favourite - but there is nothing like a race for a horse to learn the game, and there was plenty for connections to take from this effort.

Entered in the Derby, this extra couple of furlongs is not going to be a hindrance, and Indigo Lake could be yet another smart prospect for the yard.

Top Secret shapes as the one to be with in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Novice Stakes.

The Clive Cox-trained two-year-old made a promising start over course and distance earlier this month, finishing fourth to Harrison Point in what looked a fair race.

His late progress was encouraging for the future, and he should go close with that experience under his belt.

Sir Prize has done most of his running - and winning - at Kempton, but he is in top nick at the moment and has to be followed on a rare Lingfield visit for the Betway Casino Handicap.

The Dean Ivory-trained gelding went down by just a neck last time out, following a determined battle, and compensation awaits.

Thyme Hill can continue a fine start to his career over the smaller obstacles with victory in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury.

The Philip Hobbs-trained five-year-old got off the mark in fine fashion at Chepstow in October and built on that when even more impressive in a better quality race at Cheltenham last month.

That marked him down as a potentially serious contender for the Festival in March - and he is already high in the ante-post betting for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Hobbs sees this Grade One over two and a half miles as the logical next step on the way, and he looks sure to run a big race.

Sevarano can make it three wins in a row in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle.

After a luckless first hurdles campaign, the Oliver Sherwood-trained six-year-old wasted no time in opening his account over the smaller obstacles at Chepstow - and followed up over this course and distance.

Those victories have seen him raised 4lb to 134, 1lb lower than the rating he was on at the end of last season when he was placed several times.

Comber Mill has slipped to an attractive mark for his first run over fences since November 2018 in the Old Yeah Handicap Chase at Leicester.

Since then the seven-year-old has run some decent races over hurdles, and trainer Alastair Ralph feels this is a good time to put him back over fences. He can be rewarded with a victory.

Maison D'Or showed his liking for a test of stamina when scoring over three miles and a furlong at Catterick last time, and can repeat the trick in the Racing Again New Year's Day Handicap Hurdle.

Micky Hammond's five-year-old was winning for the first time, mainly thanks to stepping up in trip, but it was only his fourth start for the North Yorkshire trainer.

He had raced regularly in France without success, but looks suited to the British style of racing.

Irish jump fans will be breathing a sigh of relief and joy that Kemboy is back in action in time to defend his crown in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Problems with his ownership caused an unforeseen delay to his first run of the winter, but that episode is finally well and truly behind connections who can now look forward.

Despite his issues off the track, trainer Willie Mullins has been able to train Kemboy more or less how he would have liked.

The seven-year-old can repeat his 2018 victory, which gave him the first of three Grade One prizes, and reinforce his claims for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 12.10 Paddling, 12.45 Crow Stone, 1.20 What's The Scoop, 1.55 Designer Destiny, 2.30 Simply Mani, 3.05 Maison D'Or.

LEICESTER: 12.55 Captain Blackpearl, 1.30 Trincomalee, 2.05 Forecast, 2.40 Eureu Du Boulay, 3.15 Ballyellis, 3.45 Comber Mill.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.15 The Bosses Oscar, 12.50 Ronald Pump, 1.25 Allaho, 2.00 Unowhatimeanharry, 2.35 Rapid Response, 3.10 Kemboy, 3.40 Ferny Hollow.

LIMERICK: 12.30 Royal Alto, 1.05 Fully Charged, 1.40 Likable Chancer, 2.15 Une Lavandiere, 2.50 Moyhenna, 3.25 Niccolai, 3.55 Elusive Star.

LINGFIELD: 11.55 Garth Rockett, 12.25 Surrajah, 1.00 Top Secret, 1.35 Big Lachie, 2.10 Sir Prize, 2.45 INDIGO LAKE (NAP), 3.20 War Princess.

NEWBURY: 12.05 Sunrise Ruby, 12.40 Mister Coffey, 1.15 Defi Sacre, 1.50 Severano, 2.25 Polydora, 3.00 Thyme Hill, 3.35 Kateson.

DOUBLE: Indigo Lake and Thyme Hill.