Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Casablanca Mix her best Sunday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Casablanca Mix can add another Listed triumph to her record in the MansionBet At Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase on Town Moor.

Nicky Henderson's runner endured a bit of a seesaw campaign last term, hitting the bar on a couple of occasions before taking a decent event at Aintree in May.

She was then kept on the go and turned up at Market Rasen in July to lift the competitive Summer Plate in fine style, shrugging off a 5lb rise to come home 15 lengths clear.

That verdict obviously resulted in another hike in the ratings, with her revised perch of 154 pushing Henderson to look beyond handicap company - and she duly obliged in another Listed event at Aintree at the start of this month.

The conditions of the race certainly helped Casablanca Mix's hat-trick bid. But there could be little arguing with her clear-cut success, and she seems sure to continue making steady progress now.

Grey Diamond could be an interesting proposition as he tackles fences for the first time in the MansionBet Faller Insurance Chase.

A bumper scorer as well as a winner over hurdles for Alan King, Grey Diamond clearly has a good chunk of ability and has won one of his two outings since joining Nigel Twiston-Davies over the summer.

He has perhaps reached his ceiling over hurdles, with his keen-going attitude not always ideal, but a switch to fences could bring about more improvement.

Goldencard made a good start over fences when chasing home a progressive rival - and he takes the eye in Kelso's Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase.

He was a winner over hurdles in both October and November.

Keith Dalgleish switched his attention to the bigger obstacles at Sedgefield last time, but he was unfortunate to bump into Ringaringarosie - who already had three chases wins under her belt.

Conceding nearly 2st to that rival, a slow leap at the last cost him valuable momentum and he had to settle for a length-and-a-half second.

Goldencard should be wiser for the outing - and while his own subsequent hike in the ratings is an issue, he could be good enough here.

Young Tiger seemingly thrives at Southwell and is the choice in the Betway Handicap at the Nottinghamshire track.

He has won two of his three starts over the same five furlongs he faces here, but he had to settle for second at Newcastle last time out.

That certainly was not a bad run, though - and back at his preferred track, he can regain thing winning thread.

Leopardstown's Christmas meeting draws to a close, and Klassical Dream can take the spotlight on the final day in the Matheson Hurdle.

He looked a sure-fire Champion Hurdle contender for Willie Mullins after winning three Grade Ones on the spin last term, including feature events at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals.

He could finish only third on his seasonal bow behind stablemate Saldier in the Morgiana Hurdle last month, but looked certain to make plenty of headway for the run.

Far too keen in the early exchanges, that outing should have knocked the freshness out of him, and he can yet confirm himself a leading player in the two-mile division.

Mullins can also be on the mark in the Advent Insurance Irish EBF Mares Hurdle via Stormy Ireland, who won a Listed event at Punchestown with the minimum of fuss on her return.

Minella Indo is favoured in the other Grade One contest on the day, the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

He proved no match for Laurina on his fencing bow over two and a half miles, - but given he won last season's Albert Barlett, it is hardly surprising he was found wanting for a bit of toe against a very classy rival.

He was also conceding weight - another factor which makes Minella Indo a confident selection.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 11.55 Boss Man Fred, 12.25 Grey Diamond, 1.00 It Can Be Done, 1.35 CASABLANCA MIX (NAP), 2.10 Corrany, 2.45 Slanelough, 3.20 Yaa Salaam.

KELSO: 11.45 Grumpy Boots, 12.15 Rubytwo, 12.50 Goldencard, 1.25 Raymond, 2.00 Talkofgold, 2.35 The Crooner, 3.10 Late Date

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.10 Rocky's Silver, 12.45 Cobbler's Way, 1.20 Stormy Ireland, 1.55 Minella Indo, 2.30 Klassical Dream, 3.05 Mister Fogpatches, 3.40 Wide Receiver.

LIMERICK: 12.00 Bal De Rio, 12.35 Half The Odds, 1.10 Young Dev, 1.40 Surin, 2.20 Heliers Bay, 2.55 Southerner, 3.20 Feyan.

SOUTHWELL: 12.05 Perregrin, 12.40 Astrozone, 1.15 Crimson King, 1.50 Chocoholic, 2.25 Milagre Da Vida, 3.00 Young Tiger, 3.35 Princess Harley.

DOUBLE: Casablanca Mix and Grey Diamond.