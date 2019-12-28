Monday Tips

General view in fading light of Lingfield

Saikung went close at Kempton recently and rates a good bet at Lingfield, according to David Clough - he previews the action.

It is worth going all in with Total Commitment in Lingfield's Betway Handicap.

The three-year-old ran well enough in defeat on stable debut for Peter Hedger this month to suggest he can defy the mark he earned with back-to-back Kempton victories in October for Roger Charlton.

They both came at this same six-furlong trip, as did Total Commitment's likeable if vain attempt to win from the front at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago.

He seems sure to improve for that first run in more than seven weeks, after a change of surroundings, and a further 16 days before this latest assignment seems perfect.

Total Commitment, making his first trip to Lingfield, won at the third time of asking and his first run on Kempton's Polytrack a year ago - before returning only in August with victory in a Newmarket handicap.

The lightly-raced gelding therefore has a fine strike rate, and can signal further potential with a fifth success in just nine starts.

Simon Dow has chosen the mile trip of the opening Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap for Subliminal, ahead of the four-year-old's other option over 10 furlongs at the end of the card.

Subliminal has returned to form of late, having previously been successful here off his current mark and been very competitive off higher too.

His Lingfield victory last spring came over the longer trip, as was his close third here this month.

But he also ran well, with little luck, over course and distance a month ago and can improve on his two recent placed efforts.

Half-an-hour later, it may be Saikung's turn in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

She outran big odds with a new personal best at Kempton last time, failing to hold on by only a neck, conceding 8lb to a previous winner in a fillies' handicap.

Saikung has fine prospects of a third career victory, and first on the all-weather, if she runs to that level again over the same trip.

Dow's Prince Rock is the suggestion in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap.

The four-year-old is putting together a highly consistent campaign, including victory over course and distance last month, and has since returned with another creditable effort which indicated his new career-high rating is far from beyond him.

There are two decent jumps cards, and the Listed Byerley Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle is the highlight at Taunton.

The unbeaten Marie's Rock may well be able to handle the rise in class, having added a debut win over hurdles at Haydock this month to May's Ffos Las bumper success.

She was left clear when a challenging rival unseated at the last on Merseyside, but was nonetheless emphatically superior to five other rivals.

Back against her fellow mares, Nicky Henderson's four-year-old may take some stopping, despite the attendance of talented opposition.

There was plenty of rain in Somerset last week, as elsewhere, but Taunton dries out better than most - and for that reason Manofthemountain can be supported to get back on the winning trail in the Setsquare Recruitment Novices' Handicap Chase.

Emma Lavelle has been choosy about the ground for her lightly-raced six-year-old, whose hat-trick bid was far from done with before he unseated over course and distance last month.

He embarks on a retrieval mission off a big weight, but there was a lot to like about his back-to-back wins over further on his only two previous chase starts.

Conditions may also end up suiting Lizzie Langton, who must have a decent surface but is back down in the ratings and at the right level in the Brain Tumour Research Handicap Chase.

It is sure to be tougher going for Haydock's The Last Fling Handicap Chase, but that will be no bar to the in-form Lord Du Mesnil.

The six-year-old has been a revelation in his two successive victories over the past month, in the mud and including here, for his talented trainer.

This is a more difficult task, but the hat-trick bid is entirely feasible - because he has looked a sound candidate for the move up to a marathon trip.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 12.05 Subliminal, 12.35 Saikung, 1.05 Prince Rock, 1.40 TOTAL COMMITMENT (NAP), 2.10 Winning Streak, 2.45 Lep, 3.20 He's Our Star.

HAYDOCK: 12.25 Donnie Brasco, 12.55 Secret Reprieve, 1.30 Ebony Jewel, 2.00 Lord Du Mesnil, 2.35 The Con Man, 3.10 Charmix, 3.40 Jayaah.

TAUNTON: 12.45 Zoffee, 1.15 Flic Ou Voyou, 1.50 Manofthemountain, 2.25 Marie's Rock, 2.55 Lizzie Langton, 3.30 Thegallantway, 4.00 Twenty Twenty.

DOUBLE: Saikung and Total Commitment.