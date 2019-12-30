Weekend Racing Review

Thyme Hill beats The Cashel Man at Newbury

Philip Hobbs has endured a quiet spell by his standards in recent seasons - but he landed his second Grade One of the campaign when Thyme Hill battled to a game success in the Betway Challow Hurdle at Newbury.

It was Hobbs' first top-level win with a horse other than Defi Du Seuil since 2014, and it will surely not be the promising five-year-old's last.

While not quite as slick in the jumping department on Saturday as he had been when winning at Cheltenham, and needing to be niggled along by Richard Johnson from some way out, he never really looked like being beaten at any stage.

The Cashel Man kept him honest, but Thyme Hill won by a length and a half, and the ground will determine his Cheltenham target.

"He stays well. He (Johnson) said he dossed a bit when he got to the front," said Hobbs.

"No (his jumping wasn't as good) - and that's what concerned me a bit - but he said he was just dossing in behind the others. He has pulled him wide coming into the straight, and he was slap bang on the bridle, but then he has dossed in front as well.

"I think it will be ground dependent (at Cheltenham). If it is soft ground he will go two-miles-five, but if it was goodish ground he would probably go three miles."

It was a good day for the champion jockey, who brought up his century for the season by making it a treble with wins on Fair Kate and Dorking Boy.

The Betway Mandarin Handicap was won in fine style by Colin Tizzard's Copperhead, who continues to progress.

Leopardstown's Christmas meeting was lit up by the return to form of Apple's Jade in the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle.

She had been disappointing in her first two runs of the season, and few victories will have given Gordon Elliott more pleasure than this 10-length stroll.

"If she didn't win today she was being retired, so she obviously knew and pulled it out of the bag again," he said.

"Keith Donoghue has brought her out hunting, we put cheek-pieces on her and took the cross noseband off. I don't know what's done it, to be honest.

"I'd still say her work wasn't as good as what it was, but I hope she'll get as big a kick out of that as we did - and she might be back.

"I was just delighted to see her winning, it's unbelievable."

Elliott and Jack Kennedy made it a Grade One double when Delta Work pounced late to nail Monalee in the Savills Chase - with Road To Respect, Presenting Percy and previous Gold Cup favourite Kemboy hot on their heels.

"It's great. We missed a bit of time after Down Royal and thought he'd come on from the run today," said Elliott.

"Jack is riding out of his skin. He had a few hard injuries, and it's good to see him back riding like this. He's a top-class jockey.

"I knew there was a good bit of improvement in him. Maybe that's the way to train him, and maybe I was training him wrong last year.

"I was happy and said we were going to finish third or fourth and run a nice race.

"We thought he was a Gold Cup horse, and obviously our bubble got burst in Down Royal, but we're not gone yet."

On Sunday Elliott teamed up with Davy Russell as Battleoverdoyen won a depleted Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

The drying ground meant there were four non-runners, so there were only two taking him on, but stablemate Champagne Classic made the odds-on favourite pull out all the stops.

"He'll probably come on a bit from the run - he's having a good blow after it," said Elliott.

"Davy said the two of them only hacked around, and it was like a nice school. He said he only did what he had to do.

"It's not ideal for the sponsors who put the prize-money up (to have such a small field) - but there is nothing we can do about the ground, and that's the way it is.

"The second horse is a good horse, he's rated 150.

"I'd imagine he could come back here for the Flogas. He'll be entered in it, and we'll see."

There was finally something to cheer for Willie Mullins after a few costly reverses when Sharjah repeated his victory of 12 months ago in the Matheson Hurdle.

But even then it came at the expense of hot favourite and stablemate Klassical Dream - who made a terrible blunder at halfway, costing him any chance.

Sharjah was nonetheless impressive, under Mullins' son Patrick.

The winning trainer said: "He was good. Klassical Dream and Petit Mouchoir went at it, and I think Klassical Dream probably just couldn't go the pace.

"It's all to play for, and he's improving away. He could come back here in February - we'll have a chat with (owners) Rich and Susannah (Ricci) and see what they want to do.

"Patrick gets on with the horse and knows him really well, so he might have an opinion about it too. We have a lot of opinions around our horses now - with David Casey and Ruby Walsh and everyone!"