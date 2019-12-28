Tuesday Tips

General view in fading light of Lingfield

The drinks can be on Mr Scaramanga after the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Handicap at Lingfield.

Simon Dow's five-year-old should be cherry-ripe thanks to two comeback runs over a mile and a quarter at this course last month, following a near three-month break.

Mr Scaramanga was given a stiff task on the first of those when fifth to Crossed Baton in a Listed contest, in which he made most of the running.

That turned out to be a good blow-out, because he lasted longer the second time - briefly hitting the front a furlong out and losing the runner-up spot only in the final strides when third to Universal Gleam.

He drops down a furlong, and that too can help his cause.

Entangling was a winner over a mile and a half at this track earlier this month, and can repeat the trick in the Betway Handicap.

That performance in beating Circus Couture by a neck showed he was back to full race fitness, on what was his third run following 727 days off the track.

In the meantime, Entangling moved from Chris Wall's stable to David Elsworth.

He even made a triumphant comeback, which must have come as a surprise because he was sent off a 50-1 chance. His price was much shorter, 7-4 favourite, when successful last time.

A 3lb rise in the weights should not stop him putting up another big display.

Buy Me Back should make it third time lucky in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Median Auction Stakes.

The Archie Watson-trained filly has been placed in both her starts so far, although she was backed as though defeat was out of the question when 8-13 favourite for her debut at Kempton.

It was all going to plan when she made the running until inside the final furlong, but she was headed and beaten two lengths by Queen Of All.

Dropping down in trip from seven to six furlongs did not quite work, but again she ran well to be third. This time she was doing her best work close home - so the return to seven, now she has had racecourse experience, looks a wise move.

Jackstar has a fine chance to follow up a recent success at Wolverhampton, in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

He led all the way when beating Ginger Fox by a length as he returned from a gelding operation.

The assessor put him 4lb, but there looks to be more to come from Tom Dascombe's charge.

A mistake at the second-last fence cost Storm Wizard on his visit to Uttoxeter earlier this month, but Venetia Williams' charge can put the record straight on his return to Staffordshire in the Robert Baskerville 2019-2020 Limited Novices' Handicap Chase.

It was to Storm Wizard's credit that he rallied and got within three-quarters of a length of the winner, Cavok, at the line.

Keep Wondering has shaped well in both his runs over the smaller obstacles, and can get off the mark at the third attempt in the Moorland Racing Handicap Hurdle.

Placed at Aintree and Haydock, the Philip Hobbs-trained five-year-old has been given what looks a winnable mark of 120.

Colby may build on his best effort for some time, on his third start for Peter Bowen in the LPS Handicap Hurdle at Warwick.

The six-year-old was pipped on the line by Dusky Hercules when a 33-1 outsider at Exeter four weeks ago.

That was a big improvement on his two previous efforts for the Pembrokeshire handler, having previously been trained by Chris Grant. Colby can collect on his 12th start.

Misaps is of interest as she bids for a debut win over jumps in the LPS British Stallion Studs EBF Mares "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

Stuart Edmunds' five-year-old put up an encouraging display on her only previous career outing, staying on well in a bumper at this course to be third of seven this month.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Roundabout Magic, 12.35 Island Hideaway, 1.05 MR SCARAMANGA (NAP), 1.40 Entangling, 2.10 Buy Me Back, 2.45 Jackstar, 3.20 Royal Dynasty.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.05 Early Doors, 12.40 Demi Plie, 1.10 Millford Sound, 1.45 Stratum, 2.15 Polished Steel, 2.50 Barna Venture, 3.25 Cornhill Lass.

UTTOXETER: 12.15 Flanagans Field, 12.45 A Book Of Intrigue, 1.20 Gatacre Street, 1.50 Keep Wondering, 2.25 Storm Wizard, 3.00 Aniknam, 3.30 Anythingforlove.

WARWICK: 12.25 See Forever, 12.55 Misaps, 1.30 Seeanythingyoulike, 2.00 Troubled Soul, 2.35 Colby, 3.10 Top Decision, 3.40 Hurricane Mitch.

DOUBLE: Mr Scaramanga and Entangling.