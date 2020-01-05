Monday Tips

Pivoine - best bet for Monday

Keith Hamer makes Pivoine his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Pivoine can make the most of his easiest task for a while when he takes a break from a spell globetrotting to stay on home soil at Wolverhampton.

Winner of the highly-competitive John Smith's Cup at York in July, Andrew Balding's six-year-old has been on his travels with visits to Chicago, Canada and Bahrain.

It will only be 45 days since Pivoine ran in Bahrain, where he was only beaten two lengths in sixth place behind the winner, Royal Julius.

He was unable to get in a blow that day, but Dunstall Park should be more up his street and he can return to winning ways in the Betway Conditions Stakes.

The drinks can be on Champagne Rules after the #betyourway At Betway Handicap following an encouraging comeback run at Newcastle two weeks ago.

Sharon Watt's nine-year-old was third to Vive La Difference on his first start since the end of July.

Race fitness told in the closing stages, but it was still a fine effort and he can go two places better with that run under his belt.

Stepping back up to seven furlongs and at a track where he she has been successful twice can see Fantastic Flyer get her head back in front in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies' Handicap.

Dean Ivory's five-year-old has not fared at all badly over six furlongs for her last three races, and the extra furlong on this course really suits her - as she showed with two victories in the summer.

Mansfield has been knocking on the door three times on this track since returning from a 52-day beak.

The seven-year-old, trained by Stella Barclay, can have his day in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

The Exceed And Excel gelding was a beaten favourite last time when sixth of 11 to Dubai Elegance after being slowly away. Granted a better start, losses can be recouped.

Duc Kauto can add to his winning tally in the interbet.com At Betting Sites bettingsites.ltd.uk Handicap Chase at Chepstow.

Colin Tizzard's charge is a winner over both hurdles and fences, although his form is probably just satisfactory at this stage.

That said, his Wincanton win over fences in October has worked out quite well in hindsight, with the second and third both going on to glory themselves subsequently.

Duc Kauto could not follow up though, having to settle for second as two and a half miles probably just stretched his stamina to the limits.

Tizzard returns his charge to two miles here and that is a definite plus.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.05 Aurora Thunder, 1.35 Dunly, 2.10 Sporty Yankee, 2.40 Ettila De Sivola, 3.15 Ocean Voyage, 3.45 Get Rich Die Plyin.

CHEPSTOW: 12.50 Born To Please, 1.20 Le Cameleon, 1.50 Jack Valentine, 2.25 Blazing Tom, 2.55 King Erik, 3.30 Duc Kauto, 4.00 Oxwich Bay.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.15 Waitaki, 4.45 Bescaby, 5.15 Shine On Brendan, 5.45 Mansfield, 6.15 Champagne Rules, 6.45 Sparkling Or Still, 7.15 PIVOINE (NAP), 7.45 Fantastic Flyer.

DOUBLE: Pivoine and Champagne Rules.