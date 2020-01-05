Weekend Review

Jepeck wins a Sandown thriler

A review of the weekend's action which saw Jepeck star at Sandown for the Anthony Honeyball team.

A long-held plan came to fruition at Sandown on Saturday when Anthony Honeyball's good recent form was capped with the victory of Jepeck in the £100,000 Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase series final.

Run in memory of last year's much-missed winner Houblon Des Obeaux, there was to be no fairytale win for his trainer Venetia Williams as her Burton Port was one of the first beaten and pulled up.

Honeyball had his eyes on the valuable prize as long ago as last March, though, when Jepeck was second to Takingrisks in a qualifier for the series at Carlisle.

Given Nicky Richards' charge had subsequently won the Scottish National and the Eider Chase, Jepeck looked a well-handicapped runner and had been kept to hurdles this season to preserve his mark.

Sent off the 3-1 favourite, everything went well for young Rex Dingle through the race and he took up the running turning for home, although on the run to the final fence he was almost carried out by a loose horse.

Thankfully for connections Jepeck he prevailed in a three-way photograph from Regal Flow and Theatre Guide.

"With the 129 (rating), we were not sure if we had much in hand," said Honeyball.

"But the facts were that the only veterans' chase we'd run in before today, the winner went on to win the Scottish National, so we thought we would go hurdling (first).

"I thought there was a good chance he would run to this mark, or beyond it.

"We already had a good season, so to pocket that is great. I was not quite sure how bad it was if we were going to get taken out - but thankfully he came back in, and had enough in reserve."

Fiddlerontheroof justified strong market support to impressively land the Grade One Unibet Tolworth Hurdle.

Colin Tizzard's charge was backed into 5-4 favouritism and nothing other than a second victory over hurdles ever looked likely once Robbie Power moved him into contention coming out of the back straight.

Connections now have three months to decide whether to stick to three miles for the Supreme Novice Hurdle or go up in trip.

"He is a big, scopey horse who is improving as the season has gone one. He will certainly jump a fence in the future," said Tizzard's son and assistant, Joe.

"It wasn't that soft when he ran a really good race at Chepstow first time out - and with a bit of hindsight, he possibly could have really shaken Thyme Hill up. That is the best novice hurdle form in Britain at the moment.

"We're not sure ourselves about the trip. He will probably have an entry in the Supreme and the Ballymore, and we will have a sit down with Robbie nearer the time and see what is happening ground-wise and make a decision of the back of that.

"You need to stay to win a Supreme - and he hasn't looked outpaced in any of his races, because he travels well, so we'll see."

On Sunday in Ireland Gordon Elliott's Envoi Allen maintained his unbeaten record with a smooth win in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Having tracked Elixir D'ainay for most of the race, Davy Russell gave the 1-4 favourite his head at the second-last and he came clear for a comfortable victory on his first start over two and a half miles.

Elliott said: "That was a proper test, they went a proper gallop turning past the stands.

"Davy said he learned more today than he ever learned. He jumped well and he just does what he has to do when he gets to the front.

"He'll be entered in everything at Cheltenham. He could go to two miles or go this trip, I couldn't see him going much further.

"We'll try to split them all up and he could go either way.

"I'd say over two and a half he'd find it very easy if you drop him in and ride a race. Over two miles you'd have to be forcing it the whole way.

"He'll only ever win by a length or two, that's all he ever he does every day he runs."