Tuesday Tips

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill - can strike on Tuesday

Mosakhar is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Tuesday and he has a tip for every race at all three meetings.

Mosakhar is expected to notch his second successive victory at Southwell in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

Having shaped with promise in two starts for Roger Varian towards the back-end of 2018, the son of Dawn Approach was deemed surplus to requirements by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum last summer and went through the ring at the Goffs UK August Sale.

Ollie Pears went to £18,000 to secure the four-year-old's services - and he is not looking a bad buy judged on his fist couple of starts for new connections.

Mosakhar was a widely unconsidered 33-1 shot on his return from a 10-month absence at Newcastle in October, but offered plenty of hope for the future in staying on to finish third.

He was backed up just 11 days later over this course and distance for what was admittedly a weak maiden, but it was still hard not to be impressed by the way he put his rivals to the sword and won with plenty in hand.

Mosakhar makes his handicap debut on what appears a workable mark of 78 and should prove difficult to beat.

Cappananty Con gets the nod in the Betway Sprint Handicap.

The six-year-old has five career wins on his CV and has been placed on a further 11 occasions.

He was well-beaten on his return from a break at Wolverhampton at the end of November, but stripped fitter for the outing and consequently performed much better when third at Lingfield last time.

He runs off the same mark of 72 for his latest assignment and has won from a perch of 77 before, so he remains feasibly treated.

Directory is two from two on his visits to the Nottinghamshire circuit and can add another victory in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

The James Eustace-trained five-year-old was a course and distance winner in December and while he is up another 4lb, he clearly enjoys the Fibresand and that is always a major plus for runners here.

Testing ground for the jumps card at Lingfield will be just up the street of Orrisdale, who should take the beating in the Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD Novices' Hurdle.

Trained by Jonjo O'Neill, the Trevor Hemmings-owned bumper winner is a chaser in the making, but has done well in two starts over hurdles so far, most recently when second under a penalty at Newcastle. The extra furlong he faces here in his favour.

For Langy is an interesting British debutant in the Hawksmoor Investment Management Supports Love Musgrove Novices' Hurdle at Taunton.

A winner on the Flat and over hurdles in his native France, the five-year-old can be expected to know his job and highly-capable owner-jockey David Maxwell will be in the saddle for Philip Hobbs.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 12.45 Osprey Call, 1.15 Orrisdale, 1.45 Champion Chase, 2.15 Easter Gold, 2.45 Sussex Ranger, 3.15 Chloe's Court, 3.45 Glorious Boru.

SOUTHWELL: 4.15 Sea Sculpture, 4.45 Cappananty Con, 5.15 MOSAKHAR (NAP), 5.45 Directory, 6.15 Decision Maker, 6.45 Jeans Maite, 7.15 George Thomas.

TAUNTON: 1.00 For Langy, 1.30 Buzz, 2.00 Escapability, 2.30 Envoye Special, 3.00 Prudhomme, 3.30 Ultragold, 4.00 Minnie Escape.

DOUBLE: Mosakhar and Cappananty Con.