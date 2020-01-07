Wednesday Tips

Richard Fahey - has Another Touch in fine form

Nick Grant makes Lomu is his best Wednesday bet and has a tip for every race at all three meetings.

Lomu is in tip-top shape at the moment and hard to oppose in the Betway Conditions Stakes at Newcastle.

In the care of Iain Jardine, the six-year-old has never been better - coming here off back-to-back wins at Wolverhampton, defying an 8lb rise on the most recent of those.

He did it in a bit of style, too, being keen early and getting far from the clearest of runs behind a wall of horses, before quickening smartly half a furlong out.

He is definitely worthy of this step outside of handicap company, for what is a fast-track qualifier for All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield.

Three visits to Gosforth Park have yielded three wins for Brushwork - and a fourth is on the horizon in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

A 16-1 winner first time out, before taking a three-runner affair at long odds-on, the Charlie Hills-trained gelding went off a generous-looking 13-2 for his handicap debut last time out.

Nicely away to race prominently, he moved sweetly before going on two furlongs out, looking like he might be impressive in victory - and while ultimately the winning margin was only half a length, he showed a really good attitude to see off his challengers.

It is no surprise on the back of that run that he tries seven furlongs for the first time, and it is not hard to envisage further progression forthcoming.

The Bombardier Golden Beer Conditions Stakes is a competitive affair - even with just the five runners - but Another Touch looks the one to be with.

Richard Fahey's charge has been rejuvenated since trying the all-weather at a relatively late stage in his career, and is two from two following wins at Chelmsford and Lingfield.

Union gets the vote in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

The Roger Varian-trained youngster made an encouraging debut at Kempton in November, in a race won by the unbeaten Boccaccio - who could go on to be very decent indeed this year for Charlie Appleby.

There was plenty to take from the effort of the selection, who kept on nicely from his wide draw, looking for all the world like he would win races with the experience under his belt.

Harry's Bar appeals as one of the better bets at Kempton, where he goes in the 32Red Conditions Stakes.

Not out of the first three so far in nine runs on the all-weather - with four wins, most recently striking over this course and distance - the James Fanshawe-trained five-year-old is on the upgrade.

He really charged home last time out and should again be hard to keep out of the frame.

Dragon D'Estruval can be followed on the jumps card at Ludlow.

Nicky Henderson's gelding lines up for the Vobe Electrics Handicap Chase after a reasonable return to the fray in a stronger race at Ascot in November.

That was his first outing following a break of 166 days and only his seventh over fences, hinting at more to come.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 4.15 N Over J, 4.45 Sweet Serenade, 5.15 A Go Go, 5.45 Qaseeda, 6.15 Thai Terrier, 6.45 Harry's Bar, 7.15 Jamacho, 7.45 Prince Of Rome.

NEWCASTLE: 1.00 Bravantina, 1.30 Brushwork, 2.00 Storm Over, 2.30 LOMU (NAP), 3.00 Another Touch, 3.30 Union, 4.00 Qaabil, 4.30 Fortamour

LUDLOW: 1.15 Peckinpah, 1.45 Dragon D'Estruval, 2.15 Bhutan, 2.45 Lisdoonvarna Lad, 3.15 Voyage De Retour, 3.45 Fontaine Collonges.

DOUBLE: Lomu and Brushwork.