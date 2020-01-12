Monday Tips

Raymond Tusk - best Monday bet

Keith Hamer makes Raymond Tusk his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Raymond Tusk can reinforce his claims for the All-Weather Championships Marathon Final with a second win on an artificial surface at Wolverhampton.

Richard Hannon's classy stayer booked his place at the big meeting on Good Friday when landing a fast-track qualifier at Newcastle last month.

With the showpiece fixture three months away, it makes sense for Raymond Tusk to take in another race and this fits the bill.

Almurr began the new year with a victory over six furlongs on this course and a repeat looks on the cards in the Betway Handicap.

It was the four-year-old gelding's first win since he moved to Phillip Makin's stable from Brian Meehan. Further success can follow now he has found his grade.

Kaser has become a regular at Dunstall Park and has already chalked up four wins. A fifth beckons for David Loughnane's five-year-old in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

His latest success came a couple of weeks ago, when he got up close home to deny First Response by a neck.

Suitcase 'N' Taxi can continue on his merry way and take his winning streak to five in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap at Southwell.

All of his four recent victories have come over this seven furlongs and trainer Tim Easterby sticks to the same formula for Suitcase 'N' Taxi's bid to complete a nap-hand of victories.

The six-year-old has to defy a 5lb penalty for his latest triumph, but that should not be insurmountable while he is in such good heart.

Navajo Dawn came to life with a strong performance to score over five furlongs at this course earlier this month and can repeat the trick in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap.

That was a first career win for the Robyn Brisland-trained filly who can defy a 4lb rise in the ratings.

Brisland can also strike with the twice-raced Harbour Front in the Betway Novice Stakes.

The four-year-old gelding has shown promise in both his starts so far. After finishing third on his debut at Chelmsford in October, Harbour Front made good late progress to take fourth position at Newcastle a month ago, just a length behind the winner, Sharp Suited.

National Anthem made a triumphant comeback after 417 days on the sidelines when scoring at this venue recently and is hard to oppose in the Betway Handicap.

David Brown's lightly-raced five-year-old can take this and could go on to better things in the future.

Flaminger is expected to complete a hat-trick in the Brian Sewell Will Never Retire Handicap Chase at Lingfield.

Gary Moore's inmate was not winning out of turn when bolting up at Plumpton in mid-December - and stuck to his task well to follow up at Fontwell on Boxing Day.

A 6lb rise for the latter of those triumphs is no unfair.

Galtee Mountain opened his account in great style at Warwick and can follow up in the Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 Amateur Riders' Handicap Hurdle.

Pat Murphy's five-year-old lifted a 15-runner event by six lengths when pulling clear on the run from the final flight.

That bodes well for another big run despite going up 10lb in the weights.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 12.35 Black Gerry, 1.05 Flaminger, 1.35 Colonel Keating, 2.05 Mickey Buckman, 2.40 Mole Trap, 3.10 Epsom Des Mottes, 3.45 Galtee Mountain.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.45 Yafordadoe, 1.15 Doyen Dancer, 1.45 Rebellito, 2.20 Commander Lady, 2.50 Key Commander, 3.25 Tokyo Getaway, 4.00 Killultagh Bella.

SOUTHWELL: 12.25 Bernie's Boy, 12.55 National Anthem, 1.25 Navajo Dawn, 1.55 Harbour Front, 2.30 Suitcase 'N' Taxi, 3.00 Compass Point, 3.35 Bolt N Brown.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Where Next Jo, 4.50 Angel Palanas, 5.20 Almurr, 5.50 RAYMOND TUSK (NAP), 6.20 Kaser, 6.50 Longsider, 7.20 Born To Reason.

DOUBLE: Suitcase 'N' Taxi and Raymond Tusk.