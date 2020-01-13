Tuesday's Tips

Action from Exeter racecourse

The Game Is On can prove the solution to the Buy Tickets Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap at the Essex track.

Sir Mark Prescott's four-year-old has been in decent form during the winter so far, winning one of his three starts when coming home a short-head in front at Wolverhampton in November.

Having had a pipe-opener the previous month following a break, The Game Is On made nearly all the running under a canny ride from Luke Morris and just held on at the finish.

The Game Is On could not follow up back at Wolverhampton earlier this month, though, finding Clem A a shade too good as that rival notched back-to-back wins.

He remains on an unchanged mark, and should put up another decent performance.

Glory Of Paris has dropped to his lowest rating since 2017, in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap.

He hardly helped his chances last time when playing up at the start, before racing far too keenly and dropping away at the finish.

If he can settle a bit better here, Glory Of Paris looks on a winnable mark.

Rosarno has been in the mix on each of his four starts for Chelsea Banham, but could finally enjoy his moment in the sun in the Bet In Play At totesport.com Classified Stakes.

He is holding steady at mark of around 50, having finished no worse than fourth for Banham - filling that position on his latest run here.

Rosarno is obviously still in good heart and capable of making an impact.

Whitehotchillifili was thoroughly impressive when winning at Wincanton on Boxing Day, and can build on that in Exeter's Every Race Live On Racing TV Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

She did not run too badly at all in decent bumper company last term and finished third on her initial hurdles outing, despite losing all but one shoe.

Whitehotchillifili showed just what she is capable of, though, when she put her rivals to the sword at Wincanton - making every yard of the running to come home nine lengths clear.

She might have been slightly fortunate in that a dangerous-looking rival fell at a late stage, but Whitehotchillifili remains very useful.

Some Can Dance can make it back-to-back wins in the Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Chase.

He showed plenty of guts to win over two miles and five furlongs on deep ground at Ffos Las before Christmas, and this three-mile trip should be no problem - because he won over a furlong further last term.

Global Society finished second in each of three bumper runs for Gordon Elliott and is an interesting runner for Nicky Henderson in the Sky Bet Britain's Most Popular Online Bookmaker Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster.

Sent off favourite on each occasion, Global Society cost his supporters dearly, but can recoup some of those losses for anyone who keeps the faith.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.30 Equipped, 5.00 Lady Shanawell, 5.30 Sharp Operator, 6.00 Glory Of Paris, 6.30 Rosarno, 7.00 Hill Hollow, 7.30 THE GAME IS ON (NAP).

DONCASTER: 1.05 The Boola Bee, 1.35 Eglantier, 2.10 Nestor Park, 2.40 Global Society, 3.15 Financial Outcome, 3.50 Amberose.

EXETER: 1.25 Kapga De Lily, 2.00 Norse Legend, 2.30 On The Road, 3.05 Whitehotchillifili, 3.40 Hawk's Well, 4.10 Some Can Dance.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.45 Pound A Stroke, 1.15 Highest Benefit, 1.45 Future Proof, 2.20 Gale At Sea, 2.50 Black Ice, 3.25 Atlantic Shore, 4.00 Stattler.

DOUBLE: The Game Is On and Whitehotchillifili.