Monday Tips

Colin Tizzard - can strike at Plumpton

Winnetka can repay trainer Tony Carroll's faith by opening his account in the 32Red Casino Handicap at Kempton.

The three-year-old was picked up for a mere £4,500 at Tattersalls November Sales out of Richard Hannon's and it appears money well spent judged on her first run for the Worcestershire handler.

It looked as though the Camacho gelding might strike first time for new connections when hitting the front over a furlong out, but he was collared close home and had to settle for third place, just half a length behind the winner, Barking Mad.

That race was over seven furlongs on this course so the drop down to six can see Winnetka strike.

It also was his first start for 173 days, having previously raced four times for the Hannon team.

Get Boosting can come out on top in a trappy affair for the 32Red Conditions Stakes.

The three-year-old makes the long journey from Keith Dalgleish's stable in Lanarkshire - but the reward is booking a place through what is a fast-track qualifier for the All-Weather Championships.

Get Boosting has been knocking at the door in his last two starts at Wolverhampton, notably when second to Maystar. That form looks more than good enough to land these spoils.

City Tour looked to have turned a corner when getting back on the winning road at Kempton when last seen and can follow up in the 32Red/EBF Handicap.

Wearing blinkers for the first time, the Lydia Richards-trained gelding stayed on strongly to nail My Boy Sepoy by three-quarters of a length.

That was reward for several decent efforts and the handicapper was not too harsh in putting him up 3lb.

Lethal Talent returns to the scene of her best performance to date in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Jonathan Portman's filly bolted up over seven furlongs there in October - a performance the handicapper did not take kindly to, raising her 11lb.

A fair effort in defeat at Kempton saw the assessor drop her 1lb and running back at Dunstall Park can see her regain winning ways.

Matewan can end a dose of seconditis by getting his head in front in the Betway Handicap.

Since winning at Ripon in August, Ian Williams' charge has gone close once on this track, when he was pipped on the line, as well as twice at Lingfield.

The five-year-old has every chance in the same grade.

Dunly put behind him an average display on his fencing debut to score in good style at Ayr and he can double up in the Equine Products UK Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

James Ewart's seven-year-old soon put his rivals to the sword after taking up the lead fully five fences from home and held on by four lengths, despite Lastin' Memories reducing the gap in the closing stages.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Christmas April has a good opportunity to complete his hat-trick at Plumpton.

The eight-year-old was not winning out of turn when opening his account over fences at Fontwell last month, having run some creditable races in defeat since joining Tizzard from Nicky Henderson's yard.

He followed up in good style at this venue shortly after the turn of the year and given how well he travelled through that three-and-a-half-mile contest, a slight drop in trip should not be an issue as he returns to the track a fortnight later for the Westmeston Chase.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 1.20 Vincenzo Coccotti, 1.50 WINNETKA (NAP), 2.20 Venture, 2.50 Get Boosting, 3.20 Lady Of Aran, 3.50 City Tour, 4.20 Muraaqeb, 4.50 Picture Poet.

NEWCASTLE: 12.55 Desert Dawn, 1.30 Artistic Language, 2.00 Mulcahys Hill, 2.30 Gonn Away, 3.00 Ballydonagh Boy, 3.30 Dunly, 4.00 Bryden Boy.

PLUMPTON: 1.40 Bigunonthebalcony, 2.10 Mister Murchan, 2.40 Christmas In April, 3.10 White Chocolate, 3.40 Shanahan's Turn, 4.10 Chivers.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Eglish, 4.55 Lethal Talent, 5.25 Rideson, 5.55 Toro Dorado, 6.25 Matewan, 6.55 Enmeshing, 7.25 Critical Thinking.

DOUBLE: Winnetka and Get Boosting.