Wednesday Tips

Trainer David Simcock - can strike at Lingfield

Ashley Iveson makes Shamameya his best Wednesday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Shamameya shaped with plenty of promise on her return from a lengthy absence a couple of weeks ago and is expected to open her account in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies' Handicap at Lingfield.

The daughter of New Approach looked fairly ordinary after three outings in maiden and novice company in the autumn of 2018, after which she was not seen again in competitive action for more than a year.

She made her comeback and handicap debut at Wolverhampton shortly after the turn of the year, with odds of 14-1 suggesting not that much was expected.

However, there was a lot to like about her performance as she recovered from trouble in running to finish a staying-on second - beaten just a neck - and the handicapper has left her on a mark of 67.

Provided the dreaded 'bounce factor' does not take effect, David Simcock's filly should prove hard to beat.

Badri is of interest in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

The Dark Angel colt was not disgraced when sixth on his Newmarket debut last summer, since when he has finished fifth behind the useful Smokey Bear at Kempton.

He has been given a bit of time since then to strengthen up - and while he looks the type who will prefer further in time, he may be up to winning a minor event such as this first.

With a total prize fund of £19,000 up for grabs, the most valuable race on the card is the 10-furlong Betway Handicap - in which Victory Bond is fancied to defy the burden of top weight.

The William Haggas-trained seven-year-old has won twice over the course and distance, including a career-defining success in the Betway Easter Classic on Good Friday, 2018.

His latest triumph in early December is sandwiched by two decent efforts in defeat behind John Gosden's Dubai Warrior, most recently being put in his place in Listed company.

Back in a handicap with nothing of Dubai Warrior's calibre in opposition, this looks a good opportunity for him to add to his tally.

Revolutionise rates the best bet at Kempton's twilight fixture.

The Stuart Williams-trained grey is a previous winner at the Sunbury circuit, and returns off the back of a third career success at Chelmsford three weeks ago.

There was plenty of merit in that performance, because he raced keenly early on but still had enough in the tank to quicken smartly and win a shade cosily by half a length.

A 4lb rise puts Revolutionise on a career-high mark of 83, but he is plainly improving and can strike gold again in the 32Red Handicap.

Summer Lightening holds obvious claims in the Racing Again 31st January Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Catterick.

The grey's first two efforts this season were nothing to write home about - but she raised her game to win over this course and distance three weeks ago, having been well backed during the course of the day.

A 4lb rise may not be enough to stop her going in again if in similar mood.

At Warwick, Terrierman is the choice in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap Hurdle.

He has won one of his three hurdles starts so far this term, but has ran with credit on the other two occasions as well, most recently when a half-length second at Doncaster.

Terrierman's initial mark of 121 looks promising.

Minella Rocco will likely attract plenty of attention as he lines up in the Schiaparelli Willoughby De Broke Open Hunters' Chase.

Second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and rated as high as 166 a couple of years ago, he has lost his way a bit since then, but still looks a class act on his first start in this sphere.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 1.20 Evander, 1.55 Ask Paddy, 2.30 Schiehallion Munro, 3.00 Minella Trump, 3.35 Silver Tassie, 4.05 Summer Lightening.

KEMPTON: 4.30 Haraz, 5.00 Royal Castle, 5.30 Lottie Marie, 6.00 Badrah, 6.30 Barking Mad, 7.00 Revolutionise, 7.30 Bridgewater Bay, 8.00 Atletico.

LINGFIELD: 12.40 Mont Kiara, 1.10 SHAMAMEYA (NAP), 1.45 Badri, 2.20 Social City, 2.50 Victory Bond, 3.25 Sharney, 3.55 Roundabout Magic.

WARWICK: 1.00 Blacko, 1.35 Temple High, 2.10 Broadclyst, 2.40 Terrierman, 3.15 Minella Rocco, 3.45 The Raven's Return, 4.15 Main Fact.

DOUBLE: Shamameya and Victory Bond.