Alex Hammond Blog

Alex Hammond Racing Expert

De Rasher Counter shouldn't be underestimated on Cheltenham Trials Day, according Alex Hammond - she previews the key weekend action.

How impressed were you with Defi Du Seuil in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot and how do you see the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase now?

You couldn't fail to be impressed with him.

I described him on Sky Sports Racing as a "cute little horse" but despite his pony-ish appearance, he's a serious animal.

The way he put the race to bed in the home straight was impressive and the scope he showed to jump the fences effortlessly on testing ground was astonishing.

I can see that Nicky Henderson would feel this horse is now a real threat to the mighty Altior.

Defi is a horse on the up and have we maybe seen the best of Altior? Henderson is a master though and if Altior shows up at Cheltenham, you can bet your bottom dollar that his trainer feels he's in the same form that saw him win the last two runnings of the Champion Chase.

It's a question of how much more there is to come from Philip Hobbs' exciting young chaser. Defi Du Seuil is now 7/4 favourite for the Cheltenham championship contest with Altior 5/2 next best.

With Sky Bet going non-runner no bet for the race I'd be inclined to go with Altior at the prices. His season hasn't gone smoothly, but if he rocks up he'll be a tough nut to crack.

Sky Bet Chase is the big betting race at Doncaster on Saturday - what are your fancies?

I'm really looking forward to being at Donny for this race which is one of the most fascinating handicap chases of the season.

Alan King usually targets this race and at the time of writing had last year's sixth Dingo Dollar and last year's decent novice chaser Azzerti amongst the runner.

The former was sent off favourite for the race 12 months ago but a change of tactics that saw him held up, rather than trying to make the running, seemed to backfire and he was disappointing.

He subsequently ran well back at the track in the Grimthorpe and is 2lbs lower in the handicap this time round. His positive claims on Saturday are supported by a solid effort in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury behind De Rasher Counter on his latest start in a first time visor.

The problem with him is his need to lead. If he's taken on up front it won't suit him and the horse I fancy to win this is also a front runner.

Burbank looks an intriguing contender for Nicky Henderson and runs in the colours of Trevor Hemmings who loves his staying chasers. The Hemmings-owned Cloth Cap also held an entry for this, but doesn't run and he has made way for this fella.

Burbank has only run five times over fences, winning two of those starts. He's yet to be tested over Saturday's trip of three miles over fences, but showed it shouldn't be an issue on his one start over the distance over hurdles.

That effort came in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting last year and he wasn't disgraced in staying on into fourth behind Aux Ptits Soins, Tommy Rapper and Keeper Hill.

This horse has his quirks and has been described as a character in the past, but I'm hoping his talent shines through and he could offer a bit of value as a result.

What are going to be the major clues from Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham?

Let's take you through the horses I think are worth watching with the Festival in mind.

The opening race is a trial for the Triumph Hurdle and Joseph O'Brien's Cerberus could stake his claim for Festival honours if he lines up. It was a solid effort when he finished 2nd behind Allmankind in the Finale Hurdle at Chepstow over Christmas and he ran with real credit there. He's 9/4 favourite with Sky Bet for Saturday's race.

The Cotswold Chase looks a cracker with last year's RSA Chase runner-up Santini a leading contender for Nicky Henderson. I'm watching the aforementioned De Rasher Counter closely, though. Having interviewed his trainer Emma Lavelle on Monday Night Racing this week I'm happy to give him a chance.

He's 6/1 as opposed to 6/4 about Santini and that's attractive for more than value reasons. He's an improving horse and the talented team behind him aren't tilting at windmills. They will find out if they've got a proper Gold Cup horse on their hands here. He's currently 50/1 for the Blue Riband in March with Sky Bet (NRNB).

It could be a superb day for the trainer who sends Paisley Park to the Cleeve Hurdle. You may remember that he missed the Marsh Hurdle at Ascot after much deliberation due to the testing ground that day.

Lavelle told us she didn't regret that decision and that the extra time hasn't done him any harm. He faces a new rival in the shape of If The Cap Fits, but to be honest I can't see Paisley being beaten and he's one to add to multiples if that's your thing.

He's Sky Bet's 4/6 favourite on Saturday and is currently Evens to repeat his win in the Stayers Hurdle in March.