Saturday Tips

Ravenhill Road is Anita Chambers' best bet for Saturday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Sue Smith can claim another handicap highlight as Ravenhill Road looks the pick in a tricky Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster.

The Bingley handler was on the mark with Vintage Clouds at Haydock last weekend and Ravenhill Road, who was last seen when winning at the Merseyside venue, has strong claims in the Listed feature on Town Moor.

Ravenhill Road posted some decent efforts at novice level when trained by Brian Ellison and has not made a bad start for Smith this season, either.

Second at Wetherby on his seasonal bow, a few jumping errors cost him dearly when disappointing the next time, but he roared back to form when finding plenty at the finish at the end of last month.

A winner over three miles in his point-to-point days, Ravenhill Road has not actually tackled the trip under rules over fences yet, but it could well be a longer distance ekes out a bit more improvement.

Racing off a 5lb higher mark he will have to step up, but the nine-year-old remains quite unexposed in this kind of company.

It is a big day of Festival trials, at both Doncaster and Cheltenham, with Nicky Henderson giving a few of his hopefuls a spin.

Mister Fisher represents Seven Barrows in the Grade Two Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices' Chase, after winning over half a mile further when last seen at Cheltenham.

Dropping back in distance may not be absolutely ideal, but he appears to be learning with every run.

Floressa also flies the Henderson flag in the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle, with a recent Newbury Listed win suggesting she could be up to scratch in this division.

Henderson's day will likely hinge on Santini though, as the Gold Cup hopeful goes on trial in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

His novice campaign was a bit of a bumpy road, with a disappointing Kempton run followed by a missed outing due to the equine flu outbreak and a schooling mishap days before Cheltenham resulting in something of a race to get him fit in time.

Santini nevertheless ran a cracker to finish second in the RSA and was widely expected to advertise his Gold Cup potential on his return at Sandown in November.

He made rather hard work of winning, in truth, but Henderson expects significant progress for the outing and returning to Cheltenham should be in his favour.

Paisley Park dominated the staying hurdle sphere last season and he can put the seal on preparations for his title defence in the galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle.

He beat Thistlecrack by just a length at Newbury in November, but given he was conceding 6lb and trainer Emma Lavelle had made no secret of the fact he would progress for the run, it was a likeable return.

Deep ground at Ascot scuppered his pre-Christmas run, but he looks a worthy favourite.

Rowland Ward can build on a Kempton win in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle, while Harry Senior is worth following in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Pirate King can pick up where he left off in 2019 in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

Having just his fourth start for Charlie Fellowes after a previous spell with Harry Dunlop, Pirate King was a shade too good for the admirable Battle Of Marathon in a similar event to this.

His confidence should be riding high and a 3lb rise is not insurmountable.

Hollie Doyle has been in excellent form in recent days and can chalk up another win on River Song in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Novice Auction Stakes.

The duo struck gold at the beginning of January and Archie Watson's runner looks well capable of going in again.

Thunderoad was edged into second at Wolverhampton but can make amends in the second division of the Join Racing TV Now Handicap at Kempton.

Beaten half a length after finding his run checked at a crucial stage, it looks a matter of time before he sheds his maiden tag.

SELECTIONS:

CHELTENHAM: 12.40 Rowland Ward, 1.15 Imperial Aura, 1.50 Warthog, 2.25 Santini, 3.00 Harry Senior, 3.35 Paisley Park, 4.10 We Run The Night.

DONCASTER: 12.20 Successor, 12.55 Mister Fisher, 1.30 Very First Time, 2.05 Boss Man Fred, 2.40 Floressa, 3.15 RAVENHILL ROAD (NAP), 3.50 Burren Walk.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.25 Allaho, 1.00 Spare Brakes, 1.35 Ask Mary, 2.10 Colreevy, 2.45 Powerful Ted, 3.20 Mattie's Mountain, 3.55 Moyode Gold.

KEMPTON: 4.30 Equally Fast, 5.00 Navajo Dawn, 5.30 The Grey Goat, 6.00 Thunderoad, 6.30 Happy Face, 7.00 Los Camachos, 7.30 Dance To Paris, 8.00 Pempie.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 I Hear Thunder, 12.35 Collette, 1.10 Pirate King, 1.45 River Song, 2.20 Power Link, 2.55 Le Reveur, 3.30 Passing Nod, 4.05 The Groove.

UTTOXETER: 1.20 On The Wild Side, 1.55 Financial Outcome, 2.30 Clyne, 3.05 Just A Thought, 3.40 Cave Top, 4.15 Dalaman.

DOUBLE: Ravenhill Road and Floressa.