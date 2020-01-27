Weekend Review

Santini - Gold Cup contender again

Santini threw his hat back into the ring for what appears a wide-open renewal of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup with a thrilling victory in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase.

Nicky Henderson's charge has long been considered an archetypal Gold Cup horse - and having split the currently sidelined Topofthegame and the high-class Delta Work in the RSA Chase at last season's Cheltenham Festival, connections headed into the new campaign with high hopes.

However, Santini's odds for the blue riband actually lengthened after he made a successful, but unimpressive, reappearance in the Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown in November - and he returned to Prestbury Park with plenty to prove on Festival Trials Day.

It was no penalty kick for the 13-8 favourite, but he looked much more like the horse he had previously promised - jumping well in the main and getting the better of a protracted duel with the gallant grey Bristol De Mai by three and a half lengths.

Santini was cut to as short as 6-1 for the Gold Cup in the aftermath, meaning he is one of seven horses priced up at single-figure odds - along with last year's winner Al Boum Photo, Kemboy, Lostintranslation, Clan Des Obeaux, Delta Work and Presenting Percy.

Henderson said: "It is one step forward, but there is a long way to go. It was 200 per cent better (than Sandown).

"This horse absolutely lives and thrives on work. The more you can get into him, the better he becomes. There is more to come."

Comparing Santini to his two previous Gold Cup heroes, Long Run (2011) and Bobs Worth (2013), the Seven Barrows trainer added: "He is a workmanlike Bobs Worth - he is not as flamboyant as a Long Run.

"Those horses can win Gold Cups. There are a lot of protagonists, and he is one of them."

Paisley Park continued his domination of the staying division over the smaller obstacles, with a seventh consecutive victory in the galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle.

Emma Lavelle's pride and joy was the 4-6 favourite to successfully defend his Cleeve crown and once again devoured the Cheltenham hill to score by a shade over a length from Summerville Boy.

Paisley Park is now odds-on with most bookmakers to win his second Stayers' Hurdle at the Festival in March.

"I think he is getting better and I think I love him. It is brilliant," said Lavelle.

"I thought that was as good a performance as I've seen from him - how he jumped and travelled."

Galahad Quest (6-1) landed the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle for Nick Williams and Harry Cobden, while the Colin Tizzard-trained Harry Senior (4-1) impressed under Robbie Power in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

There was also high-class fare on offer at Doncaster - where not for the first time, Phil Kirby's admirable mare Lady Buttons (6-4 joint-favourite) played a starring role.

The 10-year-old was conceding weight all round to her younger rivals in the Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle, but claimed the Grade Two for a second year in succession with an authoritative display under Sean Quinlan.

Kirby said of his 15-time winner: "That was probably her best run.

"I didn't feel any pressure today, because I felt she'd win. I thought she was as well as I've had her for a long time.

"We won't do anything now. We'll decide later if we go to Cheltenham or Aintree.

"The owners would like to run her in the Champion Chase - the mares' race looks particularly hot. We may be better off going to Aintree and running in the race she was second in last year."

Henderson enjoyed a big-race double on Town Moor, with 9-1 shot Ok Corral edging a pulsating Sky Bet Chase under Irish amateur Derek O'Connor, and Mister Fisher justifying 6-5 favouritism in the Lightning Novices' Chase in the hands of James Bowen.

Henderson said: "It was great to see him (Ok Corral) back, because he has not been that lucky so far this season, but he is back on track now.

"That (Grand National) has entered my mind, but I'll have to speak to JP (McManus, owner).

"Mister Fisher wants another half a mile - I would have thought he'll go for the Marsh (Novices' Chase) at Cheltenham."

The other big winner at Doncaster was David Pipe's Ramses De Teillee (6-1) in the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle.

At Fairyhouse on Saturday, the Willie Mullins-trained Allaho (2-5 favourite) cemented his Cheltenham claims as he got off the mark over fences in the Book Your Easter Festival Tickets Online @fairyhouse.ie Beginners Chase.

Henry de Bromhead's Minella Melody (100-30) won the Grade Three Eco Friendly Cups Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle.

Naas hosted Sunday's Grade Three action, and Mullins duly supplied the winners of both the Limestone Lad Hurdle and the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase.

Stormy Ireland was bringing up her hat-trick this season when she strode home six lengths clear as the 30-100 favourite in the Limestone Lad.

Then Mullins and Paul Townend were in the winner's enclosure again half-an-hour later as another odds-on favourite, 4-6 chance Carefully Selected, survived one serious error at the third last to win by four lengths and therefore qualify for Cheltenham's National Hunt Chase.