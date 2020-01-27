Tuesday Tips

Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Dune Of Pilat is Keith Hamer's best bet for Tuesday and he has a tip for every race at all four meetings in the UK and Ireland.

Irish raider Dune Of Pilat is difficult to oppose in the Bombardier Golden Beer Novice Stakes at Southwell.

Beaten just half a length when runner-up on his Dundalk debut in November, Joseph O'Brien's inmate was unsurprisingly well fancied to go one better at this same venue last month and duly obliged - readily getting the better of his chief market rival Balmari.

With opportunities to run at home limited at this time of year, Dune Of Pilat crosses the Irish Sea in a bid to follow up - and faces three opponents rated in the 70s and one horse who makes his racecourse debut.

It will be disappointing if O'Brien's charge cannot make the most of what looks a gilt-edged opportunity.

There are good grounds to believe Sandridge Lad can end a 16-race losing spell in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

John Ryan's four-year-old has been kept on the go since scoring at this venue last March, running on the turf during the spring and summer before reverting to the all-weather.

His form has been mixed - and as a result he is now 5lb below that last winning mark, even though his recent efforts have been pretty good.

Sandridge Lad has finished second in his last three starts and was sent off favourite on his first start of 2020 most recently. He can reward those who keep the faith on his latest visit to Nottinghamshire.

Fortissimo has yet to win from 10 starts, but Mark Johnston's four-year-old can finally get on the scoresheet in the Bombardier Handicap.

It is testament to the horse that the record-breaking trainer has hung on to him for so long, despite not getting a one on the board.

His last effort was arguably his best - beaten only a length into third place at Wolverhampton.

Fortissimo returns nine days later off the same mark - and if the application of a visor for the first time brings about even a modicum of improvement, he should prove hard to beat.

Finnegan's Garden struck at Lingfield earlier this month and can double up in the My Mate Alan Chapman Handicap Chase.

Zoe Davison's 11-year-old made light work of the testing conditions to comfortably beat The Gipper by four and a quarter lengths a fortnight ago.

A 6lb hike seems fair and may not stop Finnegan's Garden from going in again.

Echo Watt can build on a promising comeback run at this track to take the Classic Wills - Specialists In Probate Handicap Chase.

Richard Hobson's six-year-old was beaten only two and a quarter lengths by Moromac on his first start for 389 days.

That was his best display for a long time, and his first attempt over fences, which augurs well for the future.

Glittering Love can make amends for an untimely fall with victory in the Watch Sky Sports Racing On Virgin 535 Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

Nicky Richards' eight-year-old appeared to be travelling smoothly on the heels of the leaders when coming down at the fifth-last fence in a two-and-a-half-mile heat won by Geronimo.

That was his first race since March - so as long as he has got over his tumble, he should go close over a more suitable trip of three miles.

Dunly can defy a 7lb penalty and complete a hat-trick in the Ramside Hall Handicap Chase.

Successful at Ayr earlier this month, the seven-year-old went on to win over this two miles last week. It is not surprising trainer James Ewart wants to strike while the iron is hot.

SELECTIONS:

DOWN ROYAL: 1.20 Wavelength, 1.50 Our Friend, 2.20 Saol Iontach, 2.50 Great Khan, 3.20 I'm Not Alone, 3.50 Castafiore Park, 4.20 Fitness Du Sud.

LINGFIELD: 1.30 Secret Court, 2.00 Easter Gold, 2.30 Echo Watt, 3.00 Drewmain Legend, 3.30 Finnegan's Garden, 4.00 Kapga De Lily.

NEWCASTLE: 1.10 Methodtothemadness, 1.40 Maid In Manhattan, 2.10 Glittering Love, 2.40 Endlessly, 3.10 Dunly, 3.40 Seapoint, 4.10 Sultans Pride.

SOUTHWELL: 4.25 Fivehundredmiles, 4.55 DUNE OF PILAT (NAP), 5.25 Sandridge Lad, 5.55 Gulliver, 6.25 Bond Angel, 6.55 Fortissimo, 7.25 Mulzim.

DOUBLE: Dune Of Pilat and Sandridge Lad