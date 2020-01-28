Wednesday Tips

Trainer Tom Symonds

David Clough makes Ginger Fox his best Wednesday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK.

Ginger Fox can get back on the winning trail in the 32Red.com Handicap at Kempton.

David Loughnane's gelding finished with a flourish on stable debut, over a furlong shorter here, to bag his second career win two months ago.

The move up to seven furlongs appeared to suit, even though it did not bring a follow-up success at Wolverhampton.

Ginger Fox was then a beaten favourite back at six on his return to Kempton last time, when he did not quite go through with his run and might perhaps have been discomforted by losing a shoe.

He has been left alone for that two-length third and - with in-form record-breaker Hollie Doyle on board for the first time - looks weighted to play a significant role, albeit off a career-high rating after his improvement in new surroundings.

En Famille represents canny connections in the first division of the 32Red On The App Store Maiden Stakes, and can do them proud on his second career start.

Collateral form behind Summit Reach has Amy Murphy's gelding running very close to likely favourite King Of Arms.

En Famille can be expected to improve from a runner-up effort on his sole appearance to date, over this trip at Chelmsford, and is therefore worth an interest.

Hassaad will be making her 11th racecourse appearance and may be able to make her experience count in the 32Red Casino Fillies' Handicap.

Doyle returns on Archie Watson's four-year-old, who has also acquired cheekpieces for the first time and has put together a level of form of late that should make her very competitive in this type of race.

The Download The MansionBet App Handicap Chase at Hereford is another decent opportunity for Saint De Vassy to record an overdue first win.

Tom Symonds' seven-year-old has just one disappointing effort on his eight-race record - when he was pulled up after a juddering mistake on his chase debut at Chepstow early last month.

He looked like a chaser while he was knocking on the door over hurdles all last season, though, and proved the point with a much-improved display at this minimum trip when runner-up to Billingsley - a good winner again since - just before Christmas.

There is no reason why Saint De Vassy should not win races off his current rating and higher and this could be the day he discovers the knack.

At Leicester, the Kirby Muxloe Claiming Hurdle is not a race for superstars and there is every chance in-form Baracalu will prove the master again in this modest grade.

Tristan Davidson's grey had little trouble taking care of a similar field at Market Rasen on Boxing Day - and the lightly-raced nine-year-old ought to be able to cope with a mere 3lb rise.

It looks as if Jedd O'Keeffe has found the right race too for handicap debutante Miah Grace half an hour later.

She must carry top weight in the William Hill Golden Miller Handicap Hurdle, but has potential for significant further improvement and demonstrated in her two novice wins at Hexham this season that she is very much at home in this deep ground.

SELECTIONS:

HEREFORD: 1.30 Ring The Moon, 2.00 Tidal Flow, 2.30 Sending Love, 3.00 Iwilldoit, 3.30 Saint De Vassy, 4.00 Bob And Co, 4.30 Faivoir.

KEMPTON: 4.45 En Famille, 5.15 New Zealander, 5.45 Rangali Island, 6.15 Hassaad, 6.45 GINGER FOX (NAP), 7.15 Champion Brogie, 7.45 Distant Applause, 8.15 Que Quieres.

LEICESTER: 1.45 Muckamore, 2.15 Pistol Whipped, 2.45 Baracalu, 3.15 Miah Grace, 3.45 Glance Back, 4.15 Man Of The North.

DOUBLE: Ginger Fox and En Famille.