Thursday Tips

Action from Southwell

Astrozone rates as one of the better bets on the card at Southwell, where she goes in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap.

Bryan Smart's filly does not have too many miles on the clock and has shown her liking for the Fibresand of the Nottinghamshire circuit - striking last time out over course and distance.

That effort saw her get off the mark at the sixth time of asking and was a deserved win too, because she has never been far away.

Left alone by the handicapper and with her confidence boosted, another good effort is expected.

Hey Ho Let's Go has been knocking on the door and should again be thereabouts in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

The four-year-old has run well on both starts here since moving to Mark Hoad - twice going close under Robert Havlin, who takes the ride again. With a bit of luck, things will go his way this time.

Will To Win is hard to oppose in the Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Handicap.

Fifth first time out in a good maiden at Newmarket in June, before winning at Lingfield later that month, Simon Crisford's charge was off until returning to the fray at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

Saddled with a 7lb penalty for his Lingfield win - since which he had been gelded - he travelled nicely for Jack Mitchell and was always just doing enough to hold main market rival Shine On Brendan.

It is highly likely we have yet to see the best of him, and more improvement is on the cards.

Arabian King makes some appeal in the #BetYourWay At Betway Handicap.

There was encouragement to be taken from his run at Lingfield earlier this month, his first since a break and being gelded - and also a first outing in the care of James Ferguson.

Keen early on and forced to challenge wide into the straight, he stuck at it well to finish a clear second and looks worth this first try at a mile and a half.

Foxy Forever should go close in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford, with the assistance Hollie Doyle in the saddle.

He flew home from an unfavourable draw when last seen and is still just a pound higher than his last winning mark.

Also at the Essex circuit, it will be disappointing if Thai Terrier cannot get his head in front in the Double Delight Hat-Trick Heaven At totesport.com Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Beaten a head and a neck in two runs so far, his experience should stand him in good stead.

Plenty of attention at Wincanton will surround Tea Clipper in the Be Wiser Handicap Hurdle.

A winner of his only start in the point-to-point sphere, the Stowaway gelding has made a big impression in winning each of his three starts under rules this season.

After making a successful hurdling debut at Warwick in early October, the five-year-old followed up in impressive style at Kempton before completing his hat-trick at Huntingdon in December.

He has not been seen since then, with one or two high-profile engagements bypassed, and this return should tee him up for bigger and better things to come.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Agent Of Fortune, 5.30 Classic Star, 6.00 Partridge, 6.30 Foxy Forever, 7.00 Cuban Spirit, 7.30 Thai Terrier, 8.00 Relative Ease.

FFOS LAS: 1.35 Main Fact, 2.10 Republican, 2.45 Jammy George, 3.15 Arcade Attraction, 3.45 Norweigan Woods, 4.20 Battleofthesomme.

LIMERICK: 12.55 Doctor Phoenix, 1.25 Ballybeatnik, 2.00 Immortality, 2.35 Monty's Mission, 3.10 Ennemi Public, 3.40 Politicise, 4.10 Lee Valley Legacy, 4.45 Miss Punch.

SOUTHWELL: 12.50 Hey Ho Let's Go, 1.20 ASTROZONE (NAP), 1.55 Arabian King, 2.30 Will To Win, 3.05 Jazz Hands, 3.35 Holy Eleanor, 4.05 Silverturnstogold.

WINCANTON: 1.10 Whitehotchillifili, 1.45 Tea Clipper. 2.20 The Kings Writ, 2.55 Glory And Fortune, 3.25 Go Steady, 3.55 Mustmeetalady, 4.30 Baddesley.

DOUBLE: Astrozone and Will To Win.