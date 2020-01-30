Sunday Tips

Musselburgh racecourse

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh en route to bigger things.

The eight-year-old has had just the two runs in Britain since being bought by enthusiastic amateur rider David Maxwell out of Pierre Rausin's stable.

He was quite highly-tried on his first start for Paul Nicholls when out of the money behind Redford Road in a Grade Two novice hurdle at Cheltenham in December after a 384-day absence.

Dropped down in class, Saint Xavier could not have enjoyed an easier time when bolting up by 38 lengths from the only other finisher in a three-horse affair at Kempton three weeks ago.

He takes a step back up in grade, but is an interesting as well as a versatile performer. He won over nearly three miles in at Auteuil chase and holds an entry in the Grand National.

The Nicholls team should make the long journey from their Somerset base pay off with other winners on this Cheltenham trials card.

Thyme White can make it third time lucky since his move from France by taking the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle.

The four-year-old has shaped well to finish second both times and looks to be adapting well to racing in the UK.

Highland Hunter, who moved south to the Nicholls yard from Lucinda Russell's stable in Kinross, looks the answer to the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Series Qualifier).

He did not run at all badly behind Stoney Mountain in a valuable race at Haydock in November on his first run for his new stable after a long absence.

Highland Hunter was dropped 3lb, and that can only boost his prospects of success here.

Mortlach may crown a good day for Nicholls with victory in the bet365 Standard Open National Flat Race.

The son of Yeats will have learnt plenty from his debut when second at Chepstow eight weeks ago, and can go one better.

White Chocolate has fine prospects of following up her recent Plumpton victory, in the Ladies Day 2nd April Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Taunton.

Seamus Mullins' six-year-old had benefited from her previous run at the Sussex track just two weeks earlier to get on the scoreboard, and she can go in again.

Ferrobin was withdrawn after unshipping his rider at Doncaster last weekend but ought to make amends in the Come Racing For Free 9th March Handicap Hurdle.

Dan Skelton's charge is worth another chance, because he would have a squeak on his best form.

Kemboy can confirm he is firmly on track for Cheltenham by winning the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old put up a promising performance on his belated seasonal debut when fourth to Delta Work in the Savills Chase over this course and distance at Christmas.

He was beaten only three and a half lengths by the winner, despite the lack of a previous run taking its toll. All the better for that return, Kemboy can show he is approaching peak form.

Victory for Faugheen in the Flogas Chase would bring the house down.

The 12-year-old former Champion Hurdle hero may have taken to jumping fences late in life, but he has won both his starts so far.

His 10-length verdict over Samcro had the crowd at Limerick in raptures, and a similar scenario is in the offing.

SELECTIONS:

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.55 Concertista, 1.25 Aspire Tower, 1.55 Easywork, 2.30 Morosini, 3.00 Faugheen, 3.30 Kemboy, 4.00 Yorkhill, 4.35 Castra Vetera.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.15 Chanceanotherfive, 1.45 Thyme White, 2.15 Malystic, 2.50 SAINT XAVIER (NAP), 3.20 Highland Hunter, 3.50 Diggin Deep, 4.20 Mortlach.

TAUNTON: 1.35 Northofthewall, 2.05 Ferrobin, 2.40 Seeanythingyoulike, 3.10 White Chocolate, 3.40 Truckin Away, 4.10 Pahaska, 4.45 Flash De Touzaine.

DOUBLE: Saint Xavier and Thyme White.