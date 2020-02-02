Monday Tips

Wolverhampton - one of two Monday meetings

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Via Serendipity could not quite hold Another Touch at Newcastle last time, but Stuart Williams' six-year-old can gain his revenge in the Bombardier Golden Beer Conditions Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Despite running too free in the early stages, Via Serendipity looked like landing the spoils when he hit the front over a furlong out, but he had no answer to Another Touch's late challenge and went down by three-quarters of a length.

That narrow defeat in a fast-track qualifier meant Via Serendipity just missed out on securing a place on All-Weather Championships Finals Day. However, it was a good effort and he can gain compensation against his old rival.

Ember's Glow has been quite consistent of late and can register a third course success in the Betway Classified Stakes.

Mark Loughnane's six-year-old ran a nice race at Kempton last time when third to Wally's Wisdom and a return to Dunstall Park can result in a fourth career win for the Sepoy gelding.

Opportunist should give a good account in the Betway Novice Stakes.

The Martyn Meade-trained four-year-old did not see a racecourse until December, finishing a never-dangerous fifth over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield.

But there was money for him, suggesting he shows ability at home, and while Ben Curtis felt he was never really travelling, he did make reasonable progress in the closing stages.

The Cape Cross colt promises to be a different proposition with that experience under his belt.

She's Easyontheeye lived up to her name when third at Newcastle following an 84-day break.

John Quinn's three-year-old is sure to be at fever pitch after that when she contests the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap.

Goobinator suffered a surprise defeat at Wetherby last time but can recoup losses in the racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle at Carlisle.

The four-year-old went down by a head to Hasankey having made most of the running but did have an excuse as he was found to sustained a leg wound.

Goobinator has had five weeks to recover and trainer Donald McCain looks to have found a nice race for him to return to action and win for the third time over hurdles.

Jennie Candlish's horses are in good form and Sleepy Haven looks another winner for the Staffordshire trainer in the Newbiggin Handicap Hurdle.

The 10-year-old has not won since December 16, but it looked like his turn was coming judged on his latest effort when third to Strong Glance at Market Rasen.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.50 Goobinator, 2.20 Asking For Answers, 2.55 Red Reminder, 3.25 Dorking Cock, 4.00 Talkofgold, 4.30 Sleepy Haven.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Bold Decision, 5.30 Rockesbury, 6.00 Buy Me Back, 6.30 She's Easyontheeye, 7.00 VIA SERENDIPITY (NAP), 7.30 Dawn Treader, 8.00 Opportunist, 8.30 Ember's Glow.

DOUBLE: Via Serendipity and Ember's Glow.