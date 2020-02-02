Tuesday Tips

Action from Kempton

Voi won the corresponding race for the 32Red On The App Store Fillies' Handicap at Kempton 12 months ago and can repeat the trick off a 1lb lower mark.

Conrad Allen's six-year-old has generally been running well, though she did disappoint last time when a never-nearer fourth to Queen Constantine over the course and distance when sent off favourite.

Her style of running suggests she will need the breaks coming from off the pace, but she did it last year and is handicapped to go close again.

Law Of Peace will be short in the 100% Profit Boost At 32Redsport.com Novice Stakes - but it might prove foolish to take on the Charlie Appleby-trained colt.

Having been touched off twice, he was odds on to get off the mark at Leicester in September, but failed to run up to his billing in a race won by the smart-looking Highest Ground.

There will be long faces in the Godolphin camp if he lets the side down this time.

His rider Adam Kirby should also be thereabouts with Bobby Wheeler in the 32Red.com Handicap.

Clive Cox's charge had been off for 634 days before reappearing at Kempton, where he finished last - as he did next time out at Lingfield.

However, he put those efforts behind him to run much better in second at Wolverhampton last month, seemingly enjoying the application of first-time cheekpieces, which are retained for this assignment.

Starfighter tries cheekpieces in the 32Red Casino Handicap and they would not have to have too much effect for him to go close.

He ran a solid race on his return from a break at Lingfield, where he showed he can be competitive off his current mark.

Giovanni Tiepolo is an interesting one in the first division of the Wise Betting At racingtv.com Handicap.

Henry Candy's three-year-old has shown a bit of promise in three runs to date, most recently when third here over seven furlongs.

Dropped back to six and trying handicaps for the first time, there might be a bit more to come.

McFabulous can put disappointing effort last time behind him and get back on track in the Betway EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Qualifier) at Market Rasen.

He finished last of four behind Master Debonair in a Grade Two contest at Ascot on only his second run over jumps following a successful bumper campaign.

McFabulous must be highly thought of by trainer Paul Nicholls as he holds an entry in be Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival.

He will have to land this prize to nurture any hopes of fulfilling that lofty engagement.

Paddling can end a lean spell going back to December 2017 by winning the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

The Micky Hammond-trained nine-year-old has been placed in all four starts this winter, with his best performance coming at Catterick two weeks ago when he had the misfortune to come up against an in-form Ask Paddy.

A repeat of that would see him hard to beat and the drop in trip should help.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 4.50 Giovanni Tiepolo, 5.25 Diamonds And Rust, 6.00 Law Of Peace, 6.30 Family Fortunes, 7.00 Bobby Wheeler, 7.30 Starfighter, 8.00 VOI (NAP), 8.30 Accessor.

MARKET RASEN: 1.40 The Mighty Don, 2.10 Blue Hussar, 2.45 Ultimatum Du Roy, 3.15 McFabulous, 3.50 Vue Cavaliere, 4.20 Our Dot's Baby.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.25 Artichoke Heart, 1.55 Whispering Waters, 2.25 Kerkenny Gold, 3.00 Ouro Branco, 3.30 Briardale, 4.05 Strike West, 4.35 Paddling.

DOUBLE: Voi and Law Of Peace.