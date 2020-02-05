Thursday Tips

Trainer Andrew Balding - can strike on Thursday

Storm Over is Keith Hamer's best bet for Thursday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Storm Over can make a successful trip from Phillip Makin's North Yorkshire yard to Chelmsford for the second time in three weeks when he goes for the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap.

The six-year-old justified favouritism in good style when comfortably accounting for Concierge over this six furlongs, on what was his third start after returning from a two-month break.

There was plenty to like about the victory and a 4lb rise is unlikely to get in his way, as he could still be reasonably handicapped being 5lb lower than his career-high mark of 92 last spring.

Rodin can open his account in the Book Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Maiden Stakes at the fourth attempt following a decent effort over this five furlongs on his latest start.

Andrew Balding's son of Mayson stuck to his task well despite going down by three-quarters of a length to Endowment.

He has improved from race to race and further natural progression should see him get his head in front.

Lucky's Dream won at the second time of asking at Chelmsford following 140 days off the track and can make a first visit to Newcastle pay dividends in the Betway Handicap.

The Ian Williams-trained gelding had looked unlucky at the Essex course on his return in December and made no mistake when justifying favouritism with a cosy success over Motawaafeq.

The handicapper has had his say, but even so a 5lb rise looks manageable.

Hunters Step struck on his second start since joining Nigel Tinkler's stable over a mile on this course and can double up in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

The four-year-old looks to have settled in almost straight away for Tinkler, having switched when Noel Wilson retired in November.

After a fair first run at the Gosforth Park track over seven furlongs in December, Hunters Step appreciated the extra furlong when beating Palazzo by a length.

Union looks the one to be on in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes, judged on his course-and-distance victory a month ago.

The three-year-old, trained by Roger Varian, looked to be learning on the job when staying on well to beat Blow Your Horn by a length and three-quarters after a fair debut effort at Kempton in November.

There is likely to be more to come from the New Approach colt.

Pacify can get back to winning ways in the Betway Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Jamie Snowden's eight-year-old had won five on the bounce, before being put in his place by the reopposing Hang In There at Cheltenham in November.

That was a good effort nonetheless, but he may well have needed a break and should come back to the fray refreshed and ready for another stint.

Buzz is the choice in the Betsafe Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster.

A four-times winner on the Flat, the six-year-old made a victorious debut over obstacles at Taunton last month, when just holding off Galahad Quest by a neck.

While the narrow margin of victory may have seemed a little disappointing on the day, Buzz would have been a bit unsettled after taking a fall in the paddock and the form has actually worked out well, with Galahad Quest going on to win at Grade Two level at Cheltenham.

Buzz was conceding plenty of weight that day to the runner up, so it could well have been a much better performance than it appeared at first glance.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 1.10 Kerrera, 1.40 Love My Life, 2.10 The King's Steed, 2.40 STORM OVER (NAP), 3.15 Bint Dandy, 3.50 Verne Castle, 4.20 Rodin.

DONCASTER: 1.23 Coopers Square, 1.53 Rikoboy, 2.23 Cave Top, 2.55 Vodka All The Way, 3.30 Buzz, 4.04 See Forever, 4.40 Armattiekan.

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 Say The Word, 1.31 Thomas Shelby, 2.01 Mistercobar, 2.31 Pacify, 3.05 Messire Des Obeaux, 3.40 Mister Murchan, 4.12 First Romance.

NEWCASTLE: 4.30 Lucky's Dream, 5.00 Proceeding, 5.30 Union, 6.00 Younveverletmedown, 6.30 Heath Charnock, 7.00 National Anthem, 7.30 Hunters Step, 8.00 I Am Dandy.

THURLES: 1.15 Calicojack, 1.45 Sea Scorpion, 2.15 Rebellito, 2.45 Anything Will Do, 3.20 Minella Encore, 3.55 Raveloe, 4.25 Wishful Thinking.

DOUBLE: Storm Over and Union.