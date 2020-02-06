Friday Tips

Colin Tizzard - can have rare flat winner

Padleyourowncanoe is Keith Hamer's best bet for Friday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Padleyourowncanoe can give top jumps trainer Colin Tizzard a second success on the Flat in the Betway Handicap at Southwell.

The six-year-old broke new ground for the Dorset handler when justifying favouritism at Lingfield last month - and on that evidence, the Nayef gelding can oblige again.

He was obviously out of match practice on the Flat, having not run on the level since September 2017 when he was with Mark Loughnane.

A winner over hurdles and fences for the Tizzard team, he showed he can still hack it on the Flat when switched from jumping for his latest start.

It must also be noted that he did win at Southwell for his previous trainer, which bodes well for this assignment because at least he is proven on the track.

Sandridge Lad returned to form with a vengeance over this six furlongs last week and looks a good bet to follow up in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

John Ryan's sprinter bounded clear in the final furlong when beating Captain Dion by three and a half lengths.

If he is in the same mood then a 5lb rise will be unable to stop him.

Iron Heart can make amends for an unlucky run here four weeks ago when he returns for the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Maiden Stakes.

The three-year-old colt, trained by Andrew Balding, was on the back foot after missing the break and having to make his challenge on the outside, before his jockey then dropped a rein over a furlong out.

However, Iron Heart stayed on strongly to claim third place, three and three-quarter lengths behind the winner Harrison Point. He deserves another chance.

Dubai Elegance has been in good form this year, chalking up a win at Wolverhampton and a second at Kempton.

The Derek Shaw-trained six-year-old can keep up the good work in the Double Delight Hat-Trick Heaven At totesport.com Fillies' Handicap at Chelmsford.

The Sepoy mare won here as a two-year-old when owned by Godolphin and trained by Saeed bin Suroor, and looks to have sound claims.

Cappananty Con usually performs well on his visits to the Essex track and has a win to his name. That was over six furlongs, but he can do the business at the minimum trip in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap.

Charlie Wallis' six-year-old grey has generally been running consistently, but has gone down to the same mark of his last victory. It could well be his turn to strike.

Bob And Co grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons on his British bow, but he can make amends in the tote - Back With Better Value Guaranteed Open Hunters' Chase at Bangor.

Making his first start for Paul Nicholls and owner-jockey David Maxwell, Bob And Co took a fearsome hold - and Maxwell eventually pulled him up as the battle for control resulted in leg cramp for the rider.

Bob And Co was very classy in France - and if his enthusiasm can be channelled in the correct manner, he looks more than capable of making a significant mark in this division.

On To Victory should be ready to break his duck at his third jumps attempt in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle at Kempton.

Alan King's six-year-old was very useful on the Flat for Eve Johnson Houghton.

He was in the process of giving the classy winner a good race on his hurdles debut when unseating at the last at Haydock, and then stayed on well to finish a creditable third at Newbury last month.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 1.40 Annie Mc, 2.10 High Counsel, 2.45 Bob And Co, 3.15 The Cashel Man, 3.50 Seymour Sox, 4.20 Stratagem, 4.50 Mackenberg.

CHELMSFORD: 4.35 Roca Magica, 5.10 Rinty Maginty, 5.45 Papa Power, 6.15 Cappananty Con, 6.45 Ignatius, 7.15 Dubai Elegance, 7.45 Spenny's Lass, 8.15 Mercers.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Master Speaker, 5.30 Orchid Gardens, 6.00 Masalai, 6.30 Jerandme, 7.00 Cross Step, 7.30 Iron Blue, 8.00 Briseuse De Coeur, 8.30 San Andreas.

KEMPTON: 1.20 Mabela, 1.50 On To Victory, 2.25 Celtic Joy, 2.55 Imperial Elysian, 3.30 Vivas, 4.00 Diamond River, 4.30 Flinteur Sacre.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 Eesha Says, 2.30 Iron Heart, 3.05 Straitouttacompton, 3.40 Sandridge Lad, 4.10 PADLEYOUROWNCANOE (NAP), 4.40 Fieldsman.

DOUBLE: Padleyourowncanoe and Sandridge Lad.