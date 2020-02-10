Tuesday Tips

Newcastle - Tuesday feature meeting

Keith Hamer makes Etikaal his best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every surviving meeting in the UK and Ireland.

A return to seven furlongs can see Etikaal get back on the winning path in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap at Newcastle.

Successful over that distance by a tidy length and a half at this course in November on his first start for 73 days, he has had mixed fortunes when dropped back to six furlongs for his last two races.

He got up in the final half-furlong to beat Zebulon in December, but could not quite get to the principals when a never-nearer third to Wasntexpectingthat last month.

Grant Tuer's charge runs off the same mark, and it looked to be the shorter trip rather than a 10lb rise for his two wins that brought about his defeat.

Blow Your Horn showed plenty of promise when runner-up on his debut and can go one better in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Novice Stakes.

The son of Golden Horn did little right for most of the race, but the penny appeared to drop in the closing stages when he stayed on to take second place behind Union.

The three-year-old colt, trained by Charlie Fellowes, will have learnt plenty and should waste no more time opening his account.

Barrington has been knocking on the door, and can gain just reward in the Betway Handicap.

Mick Appleby's six-year-old has finished a creditable second on his last two starts elsewhere - and although he is edging up the handicap, this stiff six furlongs may turn out to be perfect for him.

At Chelmsford, Elusif can continue his winning run in the Peter Andre Ladies' Day Handicap.

Phil McEntee's gelding has been in rare old form - rattling up three wins this month since joining his current trainer, including over seven furlongs here last time out.

Quickening up when asked, he won eased down in the end, and McEntee's daughter Grace is very good value for her 7lb claim taking over from Martin Dwyer.

The rider can make it a double with Green Door in the tote.co.uk Handicap.

She teamed up with Robert Cowell's charge to win at Lingfield at the end of last month, triumphing in decent style in what was admittedly only an average sprint event.

That was Green Door's first win in over a year, so it should have given him a nice confidence boost and a 3lb rise might not be enough to anchor the nine-year-old.

Another one to watch at the Essex circuit is Prince Of Eagles, who goes in the Ministry Of Sound And Light Extravaganza Handicap.

He shed his maiden tag in some style at Lingfield last month, and can do better still now he goes handicapping.

Estrela Star can make a swift return pay dividends in the Book Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap.

Ali Stronge's runner was on the mark at Kempton last week, staying on well over two miles to claim a convincing three-length verdict.

He drops back slightly in trip here, but he has proved pretty capable over 14 furlongs before and a 5lb penalty may be preferable to his inevitable rise in the weights following that Kempton win.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 1.35 Poppy May, 2.05 Old Harbour, 2.40 Elusif, 3.15 Prince Of Eagles, 3.45 Green Door, 4.15 Estrela Star.

NEWCASTLE: 4.20 Nataleena, 4.50 Ska Ridge, 5.20 Tagur. 5.50 Barrington, 6.20 Feel Good Factor, 6.50 Lua De Mel, 7.20 Blow Your Horn, 7.50 ETIKAAL (NAP).

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.45 Yanworth, 2.15 Front View, 2.45 Francin, 3.20 Ask Mary, 3.50 Dunvegan, 4.25 Spider Web, 4.55 Ferny Hollow.

DOUBLE: Etikaal and Blow Your Horn.