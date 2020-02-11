Wednesday's Tips

A runner is reflected in a large puddle in the parade ring at Kempton Park

Anita Chambers previews every race in the UK on Wednesday with her best bet coming at Kempton.

Candelisa secured his first all-weather win on his latest start and can make it a quick-fire double on his return to Kempton for the 32Red Handicap.

The seven-year-old has now has four wins to his credit in 36 career starts - but he is still pretty unexposed on artificial surfaces, having had just four runs to date.

Candelisa ran twice on the all-weather for Jedd O'Keeffe - but now with David Loughnane, via a stay at Tony Coyle's yard, he seems to have enjoyed his couple of outings so far this winter.

Third on his initial attempt at Lingfield in December, he improved on that when seeing off Divine Messenger here by a length in what was a competitive heat - appearing to win with a little something still in reserve.

The handicapper has put him up 3lb for that, but he still remains 8lb below his turf mark, so Candelisa could have more improvement to come.

Meghan Sparkle found hot favourite Prompting far too good last time, but the 100% Profit Boost At 32redsport.com Fillies' Handicap looks an opportunity for her to take the starring role.

The four-year-old's career has been punctuated by some lengthy absences, with 180 days between her first and second start and then another 230 days before her third.

That third run saw her finish four lengths adrift of Prompting at Wolverhampton last month, although the distance does marginally flatter her after what appeared to be a bit of an awkward run.

The outing will have at least knocked off any rust, though, and it qualifies her for a starting mark of 62 - a perch which appears highly workable for Clive Cox.

Merry Vale can gain that all important first success in the 32Red On The App Store Novice Stakes.

A daughter of Intello out of a Group Two-winning mare, Merry Vale has hit the bar on each of her three starts to date for John Gosden, most recently when third over 10 furlongs at Lingfield in December.

Merry Vale tackles a mile and a half here, with the step up in trip appearing likely to suit.

Course form is a definite plus at Southwell, so Tynecastle Park must be one for the short-list in the Betway Handicap.

The seven-year-old relishes the Fibresand surface and has recorded each of his four career wins at the Nottinghamshire venue.

He struck gold under 7lb claimer Selma Grage over 14 furlongs in December - but having won three times over the extended two miles he faces here, the longer distance holds no fears.

Tynecastle Park had to settle for second on his most recent run over two and a quarter miles, comprehensively beaten by Padleyourowncanoe, but that 10-length defeat can be righted in this event.

Bedtime Bella is another with proven Southwell ability, in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

She has been out of luck in six starts since winning here in November - but off an 8lb lower mark, it would be dangerous to rule her out.

Ice Cool Champs can make it two wins in as many starts for Kerry Lee in the Cotswold Hereford BMW Chase at Hereford.

Previously trained by Philip Hobbs, Ice Cool Champs returned from a 323-day absence in style as he powered home by 10 lengths at Wetherby last month.

HEREFORD: 1.35 Blazing Tom, 2.05 Frisson Collonges, 2.40 Kalaya, 3.10 Ice Cool Champs, 3.40 Massini's Dream, 4.15 Wye Aye, 4.50 Shintori.

KEMPTON: 5.00 Attain, 5.30 Merry Vale, 6.00 Meghan Sparkle, 6.30 Bold Suitor, 7.00 CANDELISA (NAP), 7.30 Seaport, 8.00 Griggy, 8.30 Rich Approach.

SOUTHWELL: 1.45 Princess Harley, 2.20 Bedtime Bella, 2.55 Snow Space, 3.25 Tynecastle Park, 4.00 Red Stripes, 4.35 Gorgeous General.

DOUBLE: Candelisa and Tynecastle Park.