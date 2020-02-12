Thursday's Tips

Chelmsford

Keith Hamer previews every surviving race in the UK on Thursday with his best bet coming at Chelmsford.

Solar Heights has the power to snatch a place on All-Weather Championships Finals Day by winning a fast-track qualifier at Chelmsford.

James Tate's four-year-old filly looks to be coming to form at the right time, judged on her two runs following a three-month break.

After blowing away the cobwebs with a promising fifth over an extended mile at Wolverhampton over Christmas, she went close to getting her head in front over the course and distance last month.

She set sail for home three furlongs out but was collared close home by Kwela and beaten three-quarters of a length.

Solar Heights can last all the way home this time and lift the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Fillies' Conditions Stakes on her way to Lingfield on Good Friday.

Lucky's Dream has been in tremendous form of late, with victories at Chelmsford and Newcastle in the last month.

Ian Williams' charge should keep up the good work by defying a 5lb penalty back at the former track in the Bet toteswinger At totesport.com Handicap.

The five-year-old coped with a 5lb penalty for his first success, and knuckled down well the second time to score cosily by half a length from Palavecino.

He seems to be winning with something in hand, and that can stand him in good stead for his hat-trick bid.

Come On Bear can give trainer Alan Bailey another triumph before his imminent retirement.

The five-year-old pounced late to score at Wolverhampton last week, and can repeat the trick in the Bet toteplacepot At totesport.com Handicap.

Pitcher's Point has hit the bar twice but can finally get off the mark in the Bet totescoop6 At totesport.com Novice Stakes.

He boasts a fine pedigree, but just looked to run out of steam at the business end on his racecourse debut - before then finding an extended mile a bit sharp on his latest effort.

John Gosden moves up to 10 furlongs now - which seems a sensible move that can pay dividends.

Subliminal is on a roll and can bring up his hat-trick in the Book Tickets Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap.

Winner of just one of his previous 19 starts for Simon Dow, Subliminal has seemingly found the winning groove now - because he supplemented a mid-January Lingfield win for another at the same track at the end of the month.

Moving back up to 10 furlongs from a mile appears to have brought about an upturn in his fortunes, and his narrow margins of victory have limited the handicapper's impact a bit.

First Flow put up a good performance behind Dolos at Sandown and can get his head back in front in the Pytchley Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Leicester.

Kim Bailey's eight-year-old was beaten only half a length by Paul Nicholls' more experienced chaser, and a repeat of that effort should see him win for the second time over fences.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Rebel Redemption, 6.00 Come On Bear, 6.30 Nicky Baby, 7.00 SOLAR HEIGHTS (NAP), 7.30 Lucky's Dream, 8.00 Pitcher's Point, 8.30 Subliminal.

LEICESTER: 2.00 Vocaliser, 2.30 Dame Du Soir, 3.00 Dylanseoghan, 3.30 First Flow, 4.00 Indian Native, 4.30 Kashmir Peak.

DOUBLE: Solar Heights and Lucky's Dream.