Saturday Tips

Kachy - warm order at Lingfield on Saturday

David Clough makes Lord Du Mesnil his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Lord Du Mesnil can continue his recently-acquired winning habit in the Unibet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock.

The seven-year-old was remarkably without success in his first 23 attempts in Britain and France, yet has made up for lost time by winning his last three.

Lord Du Mesnil is therefore playing a starring role in Richard Hobson's outstanding season, and he will give his Cotswolds trainer a happy headache if he makes it four out of four since the end of November.

This is undoubtedly by far his toughest task to date, but the manner of his last two victories at this course - including over this same marathon distance on the most recent occasion, just before the new year - have put him very definitely in top staying company.

They also resulted this week in a Grand National entry - and although Hobson has gone on record that he will prefer to wait until next year for that assignment, he may have to re-visit the topic soon.

Lord Du Mesnil has already incurred a 25lb rise in the ratings this season, and the manner of his front-running displays suggests there could be plenty more to come.

Ascot stages by far the classiest race of the weekend.

It is impossible to oppose the claims of Cyrname as he bids to retain the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase over his favourite course and distance - but the performances of both Riders Onthestorm and Traffic Fluide will be of note, with major spring targets in mind.

Wincanton provides one of the final Champion Hurdle trials, with the Cheltenham Festival less than a month away.

Progressive handicapper Song For Someone has an opportunity to upset a couple of shorter-priced rivals in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle - while earlier on the card, Not Another Muddle may be able to defy both a big weight and 10-month absence in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Chase.

At Lingfield, Kachy makes an unscripted return as he resumes his quest for eligibility to retain his title on Good Friday's All-Weather Championships Finals Day.

He was due to tick that box in the Cleves Stakes here at the start of this month, only for a late mishap to prevent him running that day.

The electric sprinter's mere presence in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap will help his cause - as one of three required runs before April 10 - although it is victory in a qualifier at Chantilly next month which would book his spot for sure.

Either way, he is better than this weekend's opponents - but given he must concede 13lb and upwards all round on his return to handicap company, the question is how much better?

On balance, Kachy's blistering pace and class should tell and therefore reward favourite backers - albeit on his first run for almost eight months.

Newcastle stages an eight-race evening card on the Tapeta, and Groveman may be in business on his return to this surface.

Jedd O'Keeffe's five-year-old is back on the Flat after finding it tough in decent handicaps over hurdles of late.

Groveman is a grinder, and the stiff test provided by the Betway Handicap - over an extended mile and a half - could be right up his street.

The same connections have an interesting new recruit in the shape of Aegeus in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

The lightly-raced former Juddmonte gelding was a narrow winner here on the last of his four runs for Amanda Perrett in October - and back a furlong in trip, has decent prospects on stable and handicap debut.

SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 1.15 Master Debonair, 1.50 Copperhead, 2.25 Domaine De L'Isle, 3.00 Eden Du Houx, 3.35 Cyrname, 4.10 Frisson Collonges, 4.45 Pure Bliss.

GOWRAN: 1.10 King Pellinor, 1.44 Darasso, 2.19 Encore Lui, 2.54 Chris's Dream, 3.29 Press Conference, 4.04 Royal Reve, 4.39 Annie Kate.

HAYDOCK: 1.30 The Big Bite, 2.05 Emitom, 2.40 Sir Psycho, 3.15 LORD DU MESNIL (NAP), 3.50 Portrush Ted, 4.25 Port Of Mars, 5.00 Wishing And Hoping.

LINGFIELD: 1.25 Al Daiha, 2.00 Hover, 2.35 Kachy, 3.10 Momtahil, 3.45 El Ghazwani, 4.20 Prince Percy.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Groveman, 5.30 The Bull, 6.00 Aegeus, 6.30 Aloysius Lilius, 7.00 Defence Girl, 7.30 Morrooj, 8.00 Redesdale Rebel, 8.30 Loretta.

WINCANTON: 1.37 Solo, 2.12 Not Another Muddle, 2.45 Song For Someone, 3.23 Larkbarrow Lad, 3.57 Robyndzone, 4.32 Coningsby, 5.07 Uno Mas.

DOUBLE: Lord Du Mesnil and Song For Someone.