Sunday Tips

Kings Advice - can return to winning ways

King's Advice is Keith Hamer's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

King's Advice can get back in the winning groove after a promising comeback run, and clinch a place in the Betway All-Weather Marathon Championship Final by taking a fast-track qualifier at Kempton on Sunday.

Connections felt the smart stayer would need the outing on his first start since September - and so it proved when he came in third behind his Mark Johnston-trained stablemate Mildenberger last month.

King's Advice did not run at all badly, and plenty of improvement can be expected from the six-year-old entire in the 32Red Conditions Stakes.

The son of Frankel enjoyed a stellar 2019, winning eight times and rocketing up in the ratings from 71 to 112.

The handicapper has dropped him 1lb for his reappearance - and he may soon be putting him back up again.

Stamford Raffles almost made all the running at Newcastle last time, and can put that right in the 32Red Casino Handicap.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's seven-year-old stuck to his task when headed a furlong out by Matewan and was only a neck behind at the line. He is sure to have come on for his first run for two months, and can go one better.

Busby should continue his fine Kempton record by landing the 32Red.com Handicap.

The Conrad Allen-trained five-year-old is a four-time winner at the Sunbury venue, three of which have come over this six furlongs.

He was beaten only a length and a half when third over seven furlongs on this course, but just could not find that bit extra in the closing stages.

The return to six, for the first time since he was successful here in October, may change his fortunes.

Le Rocher can be counted on to handle the deep underfoot conditions better than most in the Racing Post Go North Weekend Veterans' Chase at Exeter.

Nick Williams' 10-year-old has operated over shorter than this three-mile trip for much of his career. But he stayed on well enough in third when he tried it at Sandown last time - and Exeter provides a similar test.

Anthony Honeyball may be on the mark with Midnight Tune in the Join Racing TV Now Mares' Chase.

The nine-year-old won over this course in December, making all the running over nearly two and a quarter miles.

This race is over three miles - but she won over that distance previously at Uttoxeter.

She is obviously very versatile, and can prove the point again.

The lightly-raced Palmers Hill made a fine impression when last seen 15 months ago at Cheltenham, and may be ready to get the job done again in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo O'Neill's seven-year-old has the build of a chaser, but his hurdles form has been highly-promising - and qualification for the Festival over the smaller obstacles appears to have become the priority of another truncated campaign.

At Market Rasen, Black Pirate faces a significant opponent in Williams' Faire Part Sivola, but can nonetheless complete his hat-trick in the Love Lincolnshire Wolds Handicap Hurdle.

James Ewart's eight-year-old has been difficult to train, and has managed just five outings since his successful debut in a 2016 point-to-point.

He has won four of them, though, and finished second to the useful Sebastopol in the other.

Black Pirate had only a neck to spare from his main market rival last time at Kelso. But it was 22 lengths back to the third, and it could be a similar tale again.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 1.57 Master Tommytucker, 2.30 Eritage, 3.05 Palmers Hill, 3.38 Le Rocher, 4.10 Cat Tiger, 4.43 Midnight Tune, 5.15 Mocacreme Has.

KEMPTON: 2.15 Clog Maker, 2.50 Noble Fox, 3.25 Stamford Raffles, 3.55 KING'S ADVICE (NAP), 4.30 Busby, 5.00 Griggy.

MARKET RASEN: 2.05 Blame It On Sally, 2.40 Easter Gold, 3.15 Wheesht, 3.45 Black Pirate, 4.20 Maxed Out King, 4.52 Amzac Magic.

NAVAN: 1.20 Joshua Webb, 1.50 Penhill, 2.20 Francin, 2.55 My Club Colours, 3.30 Difficult Decision, 4.00 Minella Fair, 4.35 Flemenstorm, 5.05 Ballyadam.

DOUBLE: King's Advice and Stamford Raffles.