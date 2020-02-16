Monday Tips

James Fanshawe - trains Monday nap

Keith Hamer makes Vibrance his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Vibrance can continue on an upward curve by completing a course four-timer at Kempton.

The James Fanshawe-trained filly is becoming a two-mile specialist at the Sunbury circuit, with two wins in November and a third success last month following a 57-day break.

It seems hard to believe now that the daughter of Nathaniel was a maiden before then, but she has come of age after being stepped up from middle distances and with plenty of racing.

She only made her debut in June, but now has the experience and know how to make an impact over long distances.

Having already gone up a total of 10lb for those two victories, another 5lb rise is unlikely to halt her winning sequence in the 32Red Handicap.

Godhead was a shade unlucky to lose his unbeaten record last time out and can regain winning ways in the 32Red Casino Novice Stakes.

It looked like he was coming through to win his race at Wolverhampton in December, when he was accidentally hit over the head by another jockey's whip inside the final furlong.

Though he kept on, he must have been put off by that as he went down by a neck by The Met.

John Gosden's four-year-old colt returns to Kempton, where he had made a winning debut the previous month.

That race was over a mile, but he had it won some way out and the step down to seven furlongs looks a logical step.

Rajman won over the seven furlongs on this course last month and should take some stopping in his bid to double up in the Bet at racingtv.com Handicap.

He gamely stuck to his task to hold Itmakesyouthink by half a length, and it would be no surprise if Tom Clover's four-year-old son of Zoffany followed up.

Olivers Pursuit went so close to opening his account on his latest start on this course and he deserves another chance in the 32Red.com Handicap.

It was only in the shadow of the post the Gay Kelleway-trained gelding was collared and beaten a short head by Barking Mad, after coming with what looked a perfectly-timed run.

However, that was his first outing for 135 days and he can make amends with that run under his belt.

Glitter Queen should have enough about her to get off the mark in the Bombardier Golden Beer Maiden Auction Stakes at Lingfield.

Marco Botti's filly was seemingly not that well fancied on her racecourse debut at Kempton last month as a 14-1 shot, but shaped with plenty of promise to finish third despite showing signs of greenness.

She can only improve on that performance and with the step up to a mile likely to suit, she should prove hard to beat.

Jobsonfire has thrived since being stepped up to three miles and should relish the stamina test at Carlisle for the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

Sam Allwood's eight-year-old has won his last two starts in emphatic fashion and is hard to oppose.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 2.15 Fearless, 2.50 Hold That Taught, 3.25 Jobsonfire, 3.55 Teescomponents Lad, 4.30 Princess Mononoke 5.00 Ballydonagh Boy.

KEMPTON: 4.55 Dana Forever, 5.30 Our Man In Havana, 6.00 Rajman, 6.30 Godhead, 7.00 Olivers Pursuit, 7.30 VIBRANCE (NAP), 8.00 Prompting, 8.30 Ember's Glow.

LINGFIELD: 1.30 River Dart, 2.00 Cheeky Rascal, 2.35 Huddle, 3.10 Manap, 3.40 Glitter Queen, 4.15 First Link, 4.45 Yukon Mission.

DOUBLE: Vibrance and Godhead.