Tuesday Tips

Action from Southwell

Loulin enjoys his visits to Southwell and can strike in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

The son of Exceed And Excel has proved himself very much at home over five furlongs on the Fibresand of the Nottinghamshire circuit - but there is no reason this first try there over the extra distance will not suit.

It is a move which may pay off too, after being narrowly out-manoeuvred late on the last twice.

Ruth Carr's gelding was a winner here in November, and was then successful again at Chelmsford the following month.

He continues to run consistently, and this slight rise in trip could enable him to strike again off his mark.

Moveonup can continue his fine start to 2020 by chalking up victory number three in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

Gay Kelleway's four-year-old was a maiden after 14 races until he got his head in front at Chelmsford last month.

After finishing third over this five furlongs on his first visit to Southwell, Moveonup went two places better with a two-length all-the way win earlier this month.

He has since finished a creditable second at Chelmsford and deserves his chance in this better company off a low weight.

Accessor has been running well recently on the whole and can land his second success of the year in the £BetYourWay At Betway Handicap.

Since scoring at Newcastle last month, the Michael Wigham-trained five-year-old has run second in his last two starts and a similar display can see him go close.

Luscifer can defy a 6lb penalty for winning over this seven furlongs on Friday when he returns for the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap.

Trainer Tony Carroll has decided to turn the three-year-old gelding out again quickly after he powered home by three lengths from Casaruan in a similar grade.

It looks the obvious thing to do and connections can be rewarded.

Musselburgh puts on an extra meeting after the spate of abandonments around the country over the past stormy week - and Pistol Park can take advantage in the Racing Post GoNorth Finals Weekend 20-22 March Handicap Chase.

Returning from a 455-day break at Wetherby at the start of the month, Pistol Park was possibly in need of the run given the way he faded before eventually being pulled up.

Pistol Park was a useful performer before his prolonged absence and should hopefully take a step forward for that outing.

SELECTIONS:

MUSSELBURGH: 2.00 Arnica, 2.30 First Account, 3.00 Nineohtwooneoh, 3.35 Pistol Park, 4.05 Skiddaw Valleys, 4.35 Pinch Of Ginger, 5.05 Onward Route.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.45 Yanworth, 2.15 Zero Ten, 2.45 Cle En Main, 3.20 Lord Royal, 3.50 Aurora Sunrise, 4.20 Native Gold, 4.50 Ballea Fox.

SOUTHWELL: 5.30 Luscifer, 6.00 LOULIN (NAP), 6.30 Zapper Cass, 7.00 Moveonup, 7.30 Limerick Lord, 8.00 Accessor.

DOUBLE: Loulin and Moveonup.