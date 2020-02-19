Thursday Tips

Chelmsford

Nick Robson previews Thursday's racing in the UK and Ireland with his best bet running at Chelmsford.

Original Choice outran his odds last time out and, back down in more realistic company, he should go close in the getitprinted.com Online Print Solution Handicap at Chelmsford.

A top-end handicapper for William Haggas a couple of seasons ago, he is now with Nick Littmoden.

While he is not quite as consistent as he was in his younger days - when he was beaten less than a length in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood - he is still a very capable performer.

His sole win for Littmoden came in September off a mark of 95 - yet despite being second twice since, he gets to compete in this off 93.

Last time out he looked to face a very tall order against Mildenberger, King's Advice and Oriental Eagle. But he performed above market expectation to finish second, when strictly on the figures he should not have been close to any of them.

The handicapper left him alone, and he can take advantage.

Lord Tennyson is an interesting newcomer in the Only Way Is getitprinted.com Novice Stakes.

The four-year-old hails from the family of classy sprinter Overdose and was a 380,000 euros recruit at the breeze-up sales in 2018.

He has yet to make it to the track, but the fact John Gosden and Godolphin have persevered with the gelding should be noted.

Becker has been in good form of late and can carry top-weight to success in the H&C Bars Apprentice Handicap.

A win at Wolverhampton was followed by a fine second at Kempton, but unfortunately the handicapper is doing his best to stop the progress. There might be just enough left in the tank.

Young Tiger certainly would not be winning out of turn in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Southwell.

With course form to his name, the Fibresand surface is not a concern for Tom Tate's charge - and given how consistent the seven-year-old has been through the winter, he is returning there in good heart.

He has been out of the frame just once in his last nine outings, and even then he was a respectable fifth of 12.

His good run started off a lowly mark of 48, and he is up to 70 now - pretty lofty for Southwell. He looks sure to take all the beating once more.

Another who goes well at Southwell is Roger Fell's Zylan, who can defy top-weight in the Betway Handicap.

Now eight, he is only a few pounds off his career-high mark and arrives at the top of his game.

Velvet Vision can land the hat-trick in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

Now with Mike Murphy after Mark Tompkins retired, and following a brief spell with Ilka Gansera-Leveque, she has thrived for being dropped in trip.

Her previous trainers had run her at distances up to one-mile-six, but back at a mile she has won her last two.

She is 7lb higher than for the first of those, but appears to be thriving.

Uno Mas has just begun to hint that is perhaps running into form again, and Christian Williams' busy gelding may be handily treated in the Grand National Free Bets At grand-national.uk Handicap HurdleHandicap Hurdle at Sedgefield.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Becker, 6.00 Fen Breeze, 6.30 That Is The Spirit, 7.00 ORIGINAL CHOICE (NAP), 7.30 River Song, 8.00 Lord Tennyson, 8.30 Roca Magica.

HUNTINGDON: 1.41 Rock On Rocco, 2.11 Loughan, 2.41 Very Intense, 3.11 Miss Jeanne Moon, 3.41 Enrichissant, 4.11 The Newest One, 4.41 Ibleo.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.03 Dontdelay, 2.33 Heartbreak Kid, 3.03 Bertie Blake, 3.33 Uno Mas, 4.03 Espoir Moriviere, 4.33 Elixer, 5.03 Kauto D'Amour.

SOUTHWELL: 2.20 Bobby Joe Leg, 2.50 Old Harbour, 3.20 Young Tiger, 3.50 Zylan, 4.20 Velvet Vision, 4.50 Motahassen.

THURLES: 1.55 Salsaretta, 2.25 Powersbomb, 2.55 Some Man, 3.25 Assemble, 3.55 Ekanse, 4.25 Likable Chancer, 4.55 Rhyme'n Rhythm.

DOUBLE: Original Choice and Zylan.