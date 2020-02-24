Tuesday Tips

Brian Meehan - can strike at Lingfield

Palavecino is Nick Robson's best bet for Tuesday. He has a tip for every race at Catterick and Lingfield.

Palavecino caught the eye on his return from a lengthy absence and can go one better in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

The lightly-raced four-year-old beat the smart Momkin on his debut at Ffos Las in August 2018 and then headed off to Newbury for the Haynes, Hanson & Clark - which has always been a notable target for promising juveniles.

Seven lined up that year, and Brian Meehan's charge finished a fair fourth to Raakib Alhawa - who has gone on to be a useful performer.

Unfortunately, Palavecino missed the whole of the following season and was not seen again until earlier this month, after an absence of more than 500 days.

Having been gelded in the interim and fitted with a hood for his comeback, he started life in handicaps off 75 and almost made a triumphant return - setting out to make all before being headed close home.

He has been put up 2lb - and there is the dreaded 'bounce' factor to take into account - but as long as he escapes that, he looks the one to beat.

John Gosden's Lisbet is a fascinating runner in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Handicap.

She is certainly one of the lesser-heralded offspring of Frankel, but now she steps up in trip for her first handicap she looks interesting.

In her first two runs at the end of 2019, she did not show much. But last time out she managed to finish third of eight at Southwell, beaten just over two lengths.

Given Order Of St George is in her pedigree, she should relish the step up in trip to 10 furlongs, and her connections would surely not be persevering if Gosden did not think he could get a win out of her from a mark of 67.

Auchterarder has some smart form to her name, and can begin 2020 with a win in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap.

Mark Johnston's filly was last seen finishing third to Maystar in a competitive race at Wolverhampton in December.

The winner then went out to win a big pot in Qatar, so the form looks a good deal hotter now than it did at the time.

She has had only four runs in her life, and there could be a good deal more to come.

Come On Bear can bring up a quick hat-trick in the Bombardier Golden Beer Apprentice Handicap.

While he has been winning only at a lowly level, he has been doing it well.

A 4lb rise makes things tougher, but he at least arrives in good heart - which is more than can be said for most of his rivals.

Ashutor can finally get off the mark over obstacles in the Racing TV Club Day Here Today Maiden Hurdle at Catterick.

A Flat winner in France for Alain de Royer-Dupre, Ashutor has placed five times in seven starts for Paul Nicholls and after being beaten just a neck last time, he has every chance here again.

Ask Paddy is on a four-timer in the Easby Abbey Handicap Chase - and while he has shot up 31lb in the weights, there could still be more to come.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 2.15 Do Wanna Know, 2.45 Kapga De Lily, 3.15 Ashutor, 3.45 Saint Sonnet, 4.15 Ask Paddy, 4.45 The Composeur.

LINGFIELD: 2.30 Lisbet, 3.00 PALAVECINO (NAP), 3.30 Phoenix Dawn, 4.00 Auchterarder, 4.30 Bythebay, 5.00 Come On Bear.

DOUBLE: Palavecino and Come On Bear.