Wednesday Tips

Action from Southwell

Raydiance should appreciate both the drop back to seven furlongs and a return to Southwell in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

A Listed winner as a juvenile, Raydiance was then off the track for more than a year and he has failed to recapture that kind of form subsequently.

The five-year-old has not totally been out of luck, with two wins since that July 2017 victory - and one of those successes coming over the same seven furlongs he faces here.

Raydiance clearly enjoyed the Fibresand surface that day, galloping on with conviction to claim a three-quarter-length verdict and earn a 2lb jump in the weights.

Karl Burke then sent him to Newcastle seven days later - but racing over a mile he beat just one horse home, looking as though the trip had proved beyond him.

Given a break since then, Raydiance should be refreshed for this more suitable challenge.

Star Ascending has proven ability at Southwell, so merits a place on the short-list in the Betway Handicap.

The eight-year-old has not hit the target since last May, but he has been dropping down the ratings and now sits on a perch 4lb below his latest winning mark on the all-weather.

His recent third at Southwell suggested he still has the ability - and he can go well for Jennie Candlish.

Agent Of Fortune is on the verge of securing a slice of all-weather history in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

The five-year-old has been on quite the roll this winter, notching up seven wins since making her first start for Gary Moore back in December.

She went in pursuit of a record eighth win at Lingfield on Saturday, racing off a mark of 81 after kicking off her winning spree from a perch of 50.

Agent Of Fortune just fell short, although she was only beaten a length and quarter after making up plenty of ground in the closing stages, and she looks perfectly capable of setting a new all-weather benchmark.

Punctuation hit the bar on his first attempt but can build on that in the 32Red Casino Maiden Stakes.

He took a while to get going here before making late headway, and the experience should not be lost on him.

Bullington Boy is the choice in the second division of the 32Red.com Handicap.

He finished third to Agent Of Fortune a couple of starts back and has been pretty consistent of late.

First Account can make it a quick double at Musselburgh in the Meetings That Matter On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

He struck at the first time of asking for Keith Dalgleish, having previously been trained by Donald McCain, and he looks a horse on the up.

Having his second start over fences, he turned in a decent round of jumping and can follow up just over a week later.

Nanabelle is already a dual winner in France and takes the eye on her British debut in the Kingerby Juvenile Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Now trained by Nicky Henderson, the Archange D'Or filly struck gold at Cagnes-Sur-Mur in December before adding another victory last month - keeping on strongly on both occasions.

Young Offender let down favourite backers last time but should be given a chance to redeem himself in the Sixhills Handicap Hurdle.

A winner at Fakenham in December, he failed in his attempt to make all back at that track as the 10-11 favourite but should fare better now switched to handicap company.

Saintemilion should appreciate stepping back up in trip for the Buy Your Building Materials From CRS Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

Paul Nicholls' runner was soundly beaten by the reopposing Molineaux on his last start over two miles, but a longer trip and a pull in the weights can see him turn that form around.

SELECTIONS

KEMPTON: 5.30 Feel Good Factor, 6.00 Fly The Nest, 6.30 Punctuation, 7.00 Agent Of Fortune, 7.30 Songo, 8.00 Avenue Of Stars, 8.30 Bullington Boy.

MARKET RASEN: 12.25 Unai, 12.55 Destinee Royale, 1.25 Nanabelle, 1.56 Minella Voucher, 2.26 Young Offender, 2.56 Coningsby, 3.26 High Moon.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.40 Eagle Ridge, 2.10 Ask Henry, 2.40 First Account, 3.10 Definite Wisdom, 3.40 Smart Lass, 4.10 Lord Scoundrel, 4.40 Keep The River.

SOUTHWELL: 2.05 Final Legacy, 2.35 Star Ascending, 3.05 Liamba, 3.35 RAYDIANCE (NAP), 4.05 Queen Of All, 4.35 Speed Dating.

WINCANTON: 2.18 Blue Monday, 2.48 Ragamuffin, 3.18 Saintmilion, 3.50 Minella Beat, 4.20 Minnie Escape, 4.50 Mr Woolley, 5.20 Art Mauresque.

DOUBLE: Raydiance and Agent Of Fortune.