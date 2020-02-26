Thursday Tips

Carnwennan, ridden by Stevie Donohoe, wins the Betfair Exchange Northumberland Vase

Anita Chambers previews all of Thursday's action in the UK and Ireland with Carnwennan her best bet.

Carnwennan narrowly lost out on his latest start but can gain compensation in the Betway Handicap at Newcastle.

Charlie Fellowes' runner appeared to be on a rapid upwards trajectory last year, notching three wins on the bounce and progressing from a mark of 78 to 94.

After he won the Northumberland Plate consolation race last June, over the same extended two miles he faces here, connections would surely have been hoping for a decent performance on his first start of the winter at this track in December.

However, he never looked like making an impact in that conditions event, with a return to handicap level last time seemingly key to his return to better form.

Beaten just a neck at Kempton, Carnwennan did his best to defy top weight and only just lost out in the dying strides, earning a 1lb rise back up the ratings in the process.

Although Carnwennan has to give weight to all but one of his rivals here, he can be relied upon to put in another good showing.

Millicent Fawcett was a seven-length winner on her most recent start and is sure to be of interest in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies' Handicap.

The four-year-old looked as though she might end up a bit disappointing after failing to strike in her first three outings, but after her emphatic Wolverhampton win in December, it appeared Millicent Fawcett had turned a corner.

She seemed to relish the Tapeta as she stretched clear, and that surface is on offer again here.

Her initial mark of 78 does not look too harsh and certainly gives John Gosden something to work with.

Da Vinci sprang a 16-1 surprise on his debut and can follow up in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

He was putting in all his best work at the finish that day, beating an odds-on favourite by a neck, and Da Vinci certainly looked capable of building on that.

Winter Snowdrop showed up well enough after a lengthy break earlier this month, and should be on the shortlist for the Good Friday Spring Country Fair Classified Stakes at Chelmsford.

Making her return in what was a low-grade affair, Winter Snowdrop kept on for third at odds of 25-1 and should surely strip fitter for that first start since September.

Kath's Lustre can bring up a quick Chelmsford double in the May Bank Holiday Family Fun Day Fillies' Handicap.

She struck gold at the Essex venue last week, dropping back to five furlongs to triumph in comfortable style in an apprentice heat.

Tyler Heard was in the plate that day, and he takes off a valuable 7lb here.

Celtic Flames was let down by his jumping last time, but his fencing should be a bit sharper for the Like Racing TV On Facebook Handicap Chase at Musselburgh.

Having tried his luck exclusively over hurdles in four previous runs since last May, Celtic Flames should have had any rust knocked off following his chase spin.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Ice Ice Lady, 6.00 Winter Snowdrop, 6.30 Libretti, 7.00 Kath's Lustre, 7.30 Griggy, 8.00 Cat Royale.

CLONMEL: 2.00 Arthurian Fame, 2.35 Quarry Rebel, 3.10 Moll Dote, 3.45 Ballea Fox, 4.20 Aherlow, 4.50 Ask Heather, 5.20 Daphne Moon.

LUDLOW: 1.40 Jaunty Viking, 2.15 Red Risk, 2.50 Nautical Flyer, 3.25 Roll Again, 4.00 Kilconny Bridge, 4.30 Monbeg Gold, 5.00 All Good Things.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.00 Flood Defence, 1.30 Made For You, 2.07 Clondaw Rigger, 2.42 Overcourt, 3.17 Celtic Flames, 3.52 Away At Dawn.

NEWCASTLE: 1.55 Sweet Dime, 2.30 Da Vinci, 3.05 Ravenscar, 3.40 CARNWENNAN (NAP), 4.15 Millicent Fawcett, 4.45 Inhale.

TAUNTON: 1.47 Todd, 2.22 Eritage, 2.57 On The Road, 3.32 Mister Murchan, 4.07 Risk And Roll, 4.37 Russian Service, 5.07 Oneupmanship.

DOUBLE: Carnwennan and Da Vinci.